Powell County Cub Scout Pack 361 made a big impact at the Shawnee District Pinewood Derby race.

The race was held at Conkwright Elementary School in Winchester on March 18. Powell County’s own, Pack 361, had three Scouts in the competition; Jacob Estill, Caleb Estill, and Garrett Smallwood.

Jacob Estill won first overall in the Champions Class with a cumulative four-heat time of 10.2970 seconds. Caleb Estill took first overall in the Open Class with a cumulative four-heat time of 10.3720 seconds. While his car had a good run, Garrett Smallwood just barely missed out of top five in the Champions Class.

Both Jacob and Caleb will move on to the Council Pinewood Derby race that will take place April 29 at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

In addition to the Scouts and their win, Pack 361’s Jessica Estill won second overall in the Outlaw Class, a division for adults in the Packs, with a cumulative four-heat time of 10.3290 seconds.