John Patrick Bellamy, 61, died in Clermont, Florida on March 14, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born in Winchester, Kentucky, but resided in Montverde, Florida for the past 27 years. John was the son of Hoyt W. Bush Bellamy and the late Morgan L. Bellamy.

John’s warm and charismatic personality won him friends everywhere he traveled, and his home was a frequent gathering place for friends and family. He was a Florida Building Contractor and the owner of ASAP Construction Company, formally ASAP Office Buildings. His achievements included working in Europe as a sub-contractor for the US Army Europe, and he was the recipient of many awards for the design of modular building for various Modular Building companies in the Central Florida area. His customers included Walt Disney World, Kennedy Space Center and Lockheed Martin among other well-known companies.

He is survived by his mother, Hoyt W. Bellamy of Stanton; his wife, Edna Sayre Bellamy of Montverde, FL; two sons, Christopher Kyle Bellamy of Clermont, FL and Chase Patrick (Dana) Bellamy of Winter Garden, FL; two grandchildren, Chelsi Lynn Bellamy and Kaelyn Sophia Bellamy; three sisters, Jerlene Rose of Clay City, Diana (Jimmie) Caudill of Clay City and Patricia (James) Strange of Lexington along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Morgan L. Bellamy and his brother in law, Billy Forest Rose.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Combs were held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Christopher Bellamy, Chase Bellamy, Daxon Caudill, Justin Strange, Andrew Aldridge and John Avery Bussell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Derickson, Tim Albrand, Richard Marsh and H. K. Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Mike Conley Hospice House, 2100 Oakley Seaver Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711 or Powell County High School Alumni Association, P. O. Box 1469, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Juanita Faye Ledford, 78, wife of Henry Kermit Ledford, Smallwood Road, Stanton, KY died at her residence on March 18, 2017.

Born in Powell County, KY she was the daughter of the late Roy and Edna Ashley Catron. She was a former supervisor at Natural Bridge State Park and she was a member of Nada Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Lee Catron and William Dean Martin and by two sisters, Hilda Conley and Betty Sparks. Juanita is survived by her husband, Henry Kermit Ledford; one son Barry Dale Martin and his companion, Lynn Briscoe of Stanton; two stepsons, Stewart Ledford of Stanton and Mark Ledford of Lima, OH; two daughters, Bonita (Ralph) King and Gwen Grace Roberts of Stanton; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Sturgil of West Milton, OH; two sisters, Frances Ledford and Gertrude Dawson of Stanton; 10 grandchildren, John King, Allen Martin, Anthony Wayne Martin, Tabitha Martin, Heather Martin, Kristin Martin, Brenda Lee Watkins, Autumn Roberts, Triston Roberts and Noah Roberts; one step grandchild, Rachael Sturgil; four great grandchildren, Abram Lane King, Aubree Barnett, Matthew Strange and Kailee Strange along with one step great grandchild, Gina Sturgil.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. George Sparks were held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Nada Cemetery with John King, Allen Martin, Wayne Martin, Triston Roberts, Scott Roberts and Ralph King serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Cindy Godsey and Orene Boyd. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Jerry Lee Gilley, 40, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at his residence in Winchester, KY. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of Jerry C. Gilley and the late Edna Smith Gilley. He was a team leader at The Trane Company where he had received team leadership awards. He was a member of the Humane Society and the Kiwanis Club who enjoyed drawing, computer work and design. Jerry Lee Gilley was a loving son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his father, Jerry C. Gilley of Winchester; one sister, Bess Marie Marcum and her husband Tommy Lee Marcum, Sr. of Winchester; one nephew, Tommy Lee Marcum, Jr.; three nieces: Christy Lynn Marcum, Sara Marie Marcum and Mary Regina Marcum Ferguson; one aunt, Linda Miles of Paris and several cousins.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers and Kevin Smith were held Friday, March 17, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Tommy Marcum, Sr., Randy Smith, James Smith, Howard Smith, Jr., Kevin Smith, Rob Portwood and Anthony Manley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Sara Marie Marcum, Christy Lynn Marcum, Tommy Lee Marcum, Jr., Mary Regina Marcum Ferguson and Linda Miles. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Anthony “Tony” Lykins, 54, of Mt. Sterling died Friday, March 17, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was an electrician.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Lucinda Lykins of Mt. Sterling; two daughters Jessica Lykins of Mt. Sterling, Kelly Dougherty of Mt. Sterling; five grandchildren Camron Rice, Madison Arnett, Abigail Caudill, Lacey Lykins, Ava Caudill all of Mt. Sterling; three sisters, Sheila Campbell and husband Michael of Olympia, Kristy Myers and husband Carl of Mt. Sterling and Lori Lykins and wife Teresa of Mt. Sterling. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Deloris Lykins.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Jeffersonville Assembly of God. Pallbearers were Mac Reed, James Lee Ballard, Jimmy Ballard, Joe Onan, James Ginter, Jeff Willoughby, Casey Myers, B J Arnett and Carl Ray Myers. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Marjorie Mae Potts, 98, of New Carlisle, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017. She was born March 21, 1918 in Clay City, KY, the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Baber) Highley. Marjorie retired from Dayview Nursing Home at age 72 and in retirement loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her sons Donald and Rudy Potts; daughters Tootsie Wilson and Chawn Downing; brothers Robert and John Highley; and sisters Virgie Henderson and Gertrude Potts. Marjorie is survived by her son Glenn (Sherri) Potts; daughters Jenny Falls and Anna Kendrick; sisters Jessie Daulton, Faye Griffith and Beatrice Burger; 21 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor Marjorie was held at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.