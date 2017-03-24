Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off

Please join us at the Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off will be held Tuesday, April 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The Punchbowl, 212 Washington Street, Stanton. Come by anytime to learn what is in store for relay this year and how you can get involved. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Take Action. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Amy Knox at 606-481-0452 or find us on Facebook!

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Food Handler Classes

The dates for the upcoming food handler class will be held Thursday, March 30. Class will be at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

Community Event?

Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net

“Kinder-Camp!” at Bowen Elementary

The Bowen Elementary Family Resource Center will be hosting “Kinder-Camp!” a Pre-Kindergarten Transition Camp for incoming (‘17-’18) kindergarten students who currently live in the Bowen School District. The program will meet weekly beginning on Wednesday, March 22 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents/guardians must also attend a “Parent Orientation” meeting on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. For more information or to register please call the Bowen FRC at 663-3318.

Ken Simon, Director, Family Resource Center, Bowen Elementary, 5099 Campton Road, Stanton, KY 40380. Phone (606) 663 3318 – office or fax (606) 663 3314. “The only things worth learning are the things you learn after you know it all.” – Harry S. Truman

Powell County Public Library

Scheduled Events

The Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled events are: Books Babies & Toddler Tales is held every Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Story Times (ages 2-5) is held every Wednesday from 11a.m.-12 p.m.; Page Turner’s Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join! Teen Tuesday are held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Upcoming special events will be an Heirloom Tomato Workshop held on March 25 at 11 a.m.

Remember, all events are free. You can follow us on Facebook (Powell County Public Library, Twitter (@pocolibrary), and Instagram (binxthelibrarycat), or visit us at pcplky.org.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month starting in March (March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, beginning March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

AA Meetings

On Sundays at 7:00 p.m., there will be AA meetings at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Stokley Loop, Clay City. Everyone is welcome.

2017 Environmental Grant Applications

The Powell County Soil Conservation District will be taking applications for the 2017 Environmental Grant Program. Applications can be picked up at their office located at 201 Main St., Stanton. Deadline is May 31.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction

It is time once again for the Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction! The 28th annual auction will be held Friday April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the First Church of God gymnasium. The address is 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester KY.

The Boonesboro Lioness Club members and Hospice East employees have permission to solicit donations for the auction. We appreciate your support and all donations are tax deductible. We provide hospice care to patients in Clark and Powell Counties, and through our Palliative Care Partners program, we serve patients in Montgomery, Clark and Powell Counties. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the special needs of our patients and their families.

Please contact us at Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 or call (859) 744-9866 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. if you have any questions.

R&R Christian Youth Center

R&R Christian Youth Center will be hosting a youth event Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at 194 Sunset Drive in Clay City, KY 40312. We will be serving hot dogs, chips and drinks. Age group: 5th grade through 12th grade and the cost will be $5. Jeff Perkins will be the DJ for this event. Chaperones will be on site. For more information call Connie Reed 606-481-2948 or Hugh L. Reed 606-481-2381.