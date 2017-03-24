Revival at West Bend Church of God

West Bend Church of God will be having Revival March 26-31, 2017 with Evangelist Bill C. Konstantopoulos. Services will be held Sunday morning 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and Monday – Friday beginning at 7 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Ray Wyant at 859-498-2262. West Bend Church of God is located at 9866 Winchester Road, four miles west of Clay City on Rt. 15.

Stanton First Church of God Concert Series

The Watkins Family will be in concert at Stanton First Church of God on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Bill Liston, Worship Pastor Brandon Pelfrey and congregation extends a warm welcome to everyone to come and share in this special event.

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Max Molihan. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship. See the Church Directory on B3 for other service times.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.