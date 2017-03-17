Julia Puckett Caudill, 86, widow of Malcolm Lovell Caudill, died at her residence in Clay City, KY on March 10, 2017. Born in Salyersville, KY she was the daughter of the late Noah and Lula Flynt Puckett. Julia Caudill was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell Keith Caudill and Dale Clinton Caudill; one great grandchild, Amber Lynn Caudill; three brothers, Myles Puckett, Robert Puckett and Noah Puckett, Jr. and six sisters, Ann Perry, Elsie Flynt, Betty Prater, Jean Thayer, Leona Rawden and Beatrice Ryan. Julia Caudill is survived by her son, Malcolm (Claudette) Caudill of Lawrenceburg; Brenda (Leland) Little of Waco; two sisters, Lula Mae McQuirt and Minnie Pearl (John) Patrick of Salyersville; ten grandchildren, Seth Caudill, Monica Hamilton, Michael Davoll, Cory Snyder, Marcus Caudill, Starla Caudill, Carlie Rae Caudill, Michelle Osborne, Harley Caudill and Casey Caudill along with 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Warren Rogers were held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 13, 2017 at Stinson Baptist Church on Lakeville Road in Salyersville, KY. Burial was alongside her husband in Captain Powers Cemetery on Captain Powers Cemetery Road, Salyersville, KY. Active pallbearers were her grandsons, Cory Snyder, Seth Caudill, Michael Davoll, Marcus Caudill, Harley Caudill and Casey Caudill. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Jimmy “Jimbo” Martin, 74, died Friday, March 10, 2017 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. He was born March 12, 1942 in Powell County to the late Odie and Mary Edna Roberts Martin. He was a Army Veteran. Survivors include, brothers, Bobby Martin, Odis Martin, Jr (Eloise), Ronald (Mattie) Martin, and Leonard (Patsy) Martin; sisters, Ruth Ann (Bill) Shoemaker and Mildred (Eugene) Mullins; several loving nieces and nephews. Services were held Monday, March 13, at the Jeffersonville Assembly of God. Burial was in Martin-Willoughby Cemetery. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Rosetta Townsend, 80, of Stanton, widow of Eugene Townsend, died Friday, March 10, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a homemaker and a member of the Wildwood Chapel Church of God. She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Townsend of Stanton, David Townsend of Stanton; two daughters, Faye Sparks and husband George of Stanton, Angeline Wasson and husband Doug of Stanton; sixteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Effie Helton, husband Eugene Townsend, one son William Townsend, Daughter Glenda Dunn, three brother’s James Helton, Roscoe Helton, Charles Helton, two sisters Mila King and Anita Wagner. Funeral services were held Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro Gary Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the Townsend Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Dunn, Brandon Dunn, Billy Townsend, Keven Wasson, Shelby Wasson and Phillip Sparks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Timothy Willoughby, 55, of Owingsville, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was a member of the Sugar Grove Christian Church and a former employee of Lex-Mark. He is survived by his mother Peggy Willoughby of Mt. Sterling, his wife Kathy Willoughby of Owingsville, one son Brandon Willoughby and his wife Megan of Mt. Sterling, two grandchildren Paisley and Lexi Willoughby of Mt. Sterling, two brothers Richard Willoughby and his wife Diane of Owingsville, Charlie Willoughby and his wife Linda of Owingsville and several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded by his father David Willoughby and his father In-Law and Mother In-Law Delmar and Barbara Rudd. Funeral Services were held Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Sugar Grove Christian Church with Bro. Frances Nash officiating. Burial followed in the Machelpah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Andrew Willoughby, Mitchell Willoughby, Travis Townsend, Jamie Agee, Danny (Punk) Willoughby, Keven Rudd, Jackie Willoughby, Shane Willoughby. Honorary Pallbearers were Rodney Willoughby, Roy Jett, Chris Rudd, Courtney Sallee, Taylor Agee, Sydney Agee, Casey Wilson, Jake Berry, Cody Berry, Brian Willoughby, Brittany Willoughby, Christina Briggs and Kayla Lowyer Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Patricia McIntosh, age 71, Maple Street, Stanton, KY died on March 12, 2017 at Baptist Health, Lexington. Born in Powell County, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Ella Hatton Morton. Pat was the owner and operator of Tropical Tans Tanning Salon for many years. She is survived by her husband, Dwight McIntosh of Stanton; one son, James M. Parks, Jr. and his wife Evadeen of Winchester; one daughter, Gwendolyn Hamilton and her husband Scott of Newburg, IN; four stepchildren, Tracey McIntosh of Peoria, IL, Alan McIntosh of Hamilton, OH, Stephanie McIntosh of Somerville, OH and Melinda McIntosh of Middletown, OH; one brother, Charlie Morton of Ohio; one sister, Fern Morton of Ashland and four grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with James Parks, Jr., Eric Puckett, Bill Barker, Phillip McIntosh, Jonathon McIntosh and Anthony Davis serving at active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Stan Story, Billy Ridell and Tom Puckett. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com