Epperson First Church of God Girl Scout Sunday

On Sun., March 19 at 10:30 a.m., the Epperson First Church of God will be hosting Girl Scout Troop 492 of Winchester in honor of Girl Scout Sunday. Special recognition of the Scouts and a meal will follow the service. Everyone is welcome.

Marine Corps League

The Harold G. Epperson Detachment 1113 of the Marine Corps League will meet on Saturday, March 15 at 9 a.m. at Whitaker Bank in Stanton.

Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off

Please join us at the Powell County Relay for Life Kick-Off will be held Tuesday, April 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The Punchbowl, 212 Washington Street, Stanton. Come by anytime to learn what is in store for relay this year and how you can get involved. This year’s theme is Lights, Camera, Take Action. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Amy Knox at 606-481-0452 or find us on Facebook!

Weather Spotter Training Class

Powell County Emergency Management will be hosting a SKYWARN Weather Spotter training class on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the EOC building in Stanton. You will learn how to identify and report significant weather events. The class is free and open to the public. No registration required.

Hospital plans Ladies Night for Heart Health Awareness

Marcum & Wallace Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington will sponsor a Ladies Night Out for Heart Health Awareness on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stanton First Church of God.

This free event will feature a presentation by Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, a cardiologist with Baptist Health Lexington. All ladies who attend will receive a free dinner, health education, and giveaways. Stanton First Church of God is located at 980 E College Avenue in Stanton.

Dr. Hollingsworth will discuss the signs, symptoms and prevention of heart attacks in women. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women; that’s approximately one woman every minute. 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.

“It’s important for women to be educated about heart disease,” said Dr. Paula Hollingsworth. “The symptoms of a heart attack and heart disease can be different in women versus men, and are often misunderstood.”

Please sign up for the free event by Monday, March 13 by calling 606-726-2119.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

New meeting dates for Soil Conservation District

The Powell County Soil Conservation District has changed the meeting dates to the first Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m.

Food Handler Classes

The dates for the upcoming food handler class will be held Thursday, March 30. Class will be at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

Community Event?

Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net

“Kinder-Camp!” at Bowen Elementary

The Bowen Elementary Family Resource Center will be hosting “Kinder-Camp!” a Pre-Kindergarten Transition Camp for incoming (‘17-’18) kindergarten students who currently live in the Bowen School District. The program will meet weekly beginning on Wednesday, March 22 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents/guardians must also attend a “Parent Orientation” meeting on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. For more information or to register please call the Bowen FRC at 663-3318.

Ken Simon, Director, Family Resource Center, Bowen Elementary, 5099 Campton Road, Stanton, KY 40380. Phone (606) 663 3318 – office or fax (606) 663 3314. “The only things worth learning are the things you learn after you know it all.” – Harry S. Truman

Powell County Public Library Scheduled Events

The Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled events are: Books Babies & Toddler Tales is held every Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Story Times (ages 2-5) is held every Wednesday from 11a.m.-12 p.m.; Page Turner’s Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join! Teen Tuesday are held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This month we will be having Adult Coloring on March 23 from 11a.m. – 7 p.m. Drop in anytime, enjoy refreshments, music, and feel free to bring your lunch! Crochet Class will be March 18 from 12:30 – 2 p.m. March 21 will be Teen Anime Club; Teen Gaming Night will be held March 28.

Upcoming special events will be an Heirloom Tomato Workshop held on March 25 at 11 a.m. You must register by March 17 for the Heirloom workshop. Stop by or call to register. Friday Movie Night will be held Friday, March 17 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. We will be showing Disney’s® ‘Brave’. Refreshments will be sherved and a craft/activity will follow the movie.

Remember, all events are free. You can follow us on Facebook (Powell County Public Library, Twitter (@pocolibrary), and Instagram (binxthelibrarycat), or visit us at pcplky.org.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month starting in March (March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, beginning March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

AA Meetings

On Sundays at 7:00 p.m., there will be AA meetings at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Stokley Loop, Clay City. Everyone is welcome.

USDA Rural Development

USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT Housing Specialist will be at the KY River Foothills Office, 176 12th Street, Clay City, KY every other Wednesday starting March 8th 2017 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. During this time income eligible applicants are welcome to come in or make an appointment to sit down with USDA to discuss the various programs that USDA has to offer.

Well built, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America. Housing Programs give families and individuals the opportunity to buy, build, repair, or own safe and affordable homes located in rural America. Eligibility for these loans, loan guarantees, and grants is based on income and varies according to the average median income for each area.

Kentucky Homeplace offers Connecting Kids to Coverage Outreach and Enrollment Program

Powell County – Right now your child could be one of millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of 4 earning up to $52,000 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups, immunizations, doctor and dentist visits, prescriptions and more. Community Health Workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve 40 eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Estill, Madison, Powell and Wolfe Counties call Whitney Bingham at 606-496-5224 for more information.

2017 Environmental Grant Applications

The Powell County Soil Conservation District will be taking applications for the 2017 Environmental Grant Program. Applications can be picked up at their office located at 201 Main St., Stanton. Deadline is May 31.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.