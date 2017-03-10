By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

Ann Smith submitted this photo of a 30” diamater white pine behind J.T. and Wilma Smith’s home on Hardwick’s Creek, which snapped during Wednesday mornings storm.

Strong storms rolled through Powell County last Wednesday morning causing some damage throughout the community.

While neighboring Estill County received widespread damage from the storm, its power had died down some before it reached Powell County. But even at less power, the storm brought heavy winds and lightening that left their mark within the county.

Stanton Fire Department responded to a transformer fire caused by a lightening strike on W. Railroad St. in Stanton, leaving many in that area without power. Several trees were reported to have been blown down as well. No injuries were reported in the county though.

There were several reports of pea-sized hail in parts of the county and according to Powell County Skywarn, wind gusts reached up to 72 mph in some places.