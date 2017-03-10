(from l to r): Garrett Smallwood, Gage Johnson, Caleb Rice, Noah Marcum, and Jacob Estill.

By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

Powell County’s Cub Scout Pack 361 held their annual Pinewood Derby on Sat., March 4 and the competition was fierce.

Each group (Tigers, Wolfs, Bears, and Webelos) competed in individual heats to determine the top three. The top three from each group would then go on to compete in the final group race to determine the overall winners.

The top five winners from last Saturdays race were: 1st Place – Jacob Estill, 2nd Place – Caleb Rice, 3rd Place – Noah Marcum, 4th Place – Gage Johnson, and 5th Place – Garrett Smallwood.

These top five winners will go on to compete in the District Race held in Winchester on March 18.

For more pictures of the event, you can check out our Facebook page, “The Clay City Times”.