Edna Mae Massie, age 92, Salt Lick, KY, died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Morehead, KY. Born in Clark County, KY she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Lula King Barnett. Edna Massie was a former waitress and cook at Carl’s Barbeque and she currently attended Midland First Church of God. She loved her family, fishing, gardening and yard selling. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Lou Barker; one grandchild, Erica Dennis; four brothers: Cecil “Pete” Barnett, Hobert Barnett, Howard Barnett and Joseph Barry Barnett and two sisters, Ruby Ashcraft and Nettie Larrison. She is survived by two daughters, Mila Joy Eaglebear of Clay City and Terry B. Brooks of Salt Lick; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Robert and Ruby Rice will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery with Christopher Dennis, Jordan Clemons, Greg Barnett, Anthony Barnett, Mark Barnett and Hondo Hearne serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Charles Noss, Eric Dennis and Bob Day. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com