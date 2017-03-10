Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Max Molihan. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship. See the Church Directory on B3 for other service times.