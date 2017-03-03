The first round of the district tournament is basically what every team plays for. It is a must win game to continue into the postseason. Make it a Powell-Estill game and it seems that the stakes are higher. That is how rivalries go.

Last Monday night the 56th District Girl’s Tournament tipped off with a thrilling overtime win by Owsley over Lee in a major upset. But the Powell-Estill game was what the crowd came to see.

The first quarter saw four ties and a Powell early 10-6 lead. But Estill made a run, only to see Powell hang on to stay ahead 14-10 after one quarter.

Estill kept pushing the ball and Powell kept clinging to a lead in the second frame. The Lady Pirates held an 18-13 lead after a bucket by Dakota Brown at the 5:35 mark. But the Lady Engineers started to come to life. A layup by Estill’s Sidney Danyeur with 2:07 to play in the half gave her team a 21-20 lead. Brown and Macey Howell both connected on shots down the stretch, as Powell held onto a 26-23 lead at halftime.

The Lady Pirates enthusiasm started to dwindle in the third quarter. Turnovers hurt Powell, as they committed seven in the period. That coupled with a more determined Estill squad than was seen in the first half, enabled the Lady Engineers to take the lead 31-30 at the 4:58 mark on a putback by Danyeur.

Powell would never regain the lead. Estill pushed to a double-digit lead when Mackenzie Flynn hit a putback to make it 43-33 late in the quarter. Powell tried to stay close in the fourth, but Estill took advantage of Powell turnovers to hold for the 56-47 win.

Powell was led by Brown and Howell with 16 points each. Both also had six rebounds. The Lady Pirates committed 18 turnovers for the night, hit 7-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Estill was led by Danyeur and Flynn, each with 14 points. The Lady Engineers committed 9 turnovers and shot 75 percent from the free throw line, hitting on 12-of-16.

Powell finished their season with an 11-18 record.