Clay City Elementary kicked off it’s Literacy Week Monday, Feb. 27, with guest readers from the community reading to all classrooms. Some of those guest readers included Miss Powell County Hannah Wheeler, Hondo Hearne and Superintendent Michael Tate.

Judge Sara Combs was also a guest at CCE this past week and talked about her role as a judge on the State Court of Appeals. The children enjoyed listening to Judge Combs as she shared experiences about her time on the Court.

Fifth grade students have just completed a unit on government and will taking a field trip next month to the State Capital.