Gloria Grace Conn, 80, of Jeffersonville widow of Winfield Conn, died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at her residence. She was a Seamstress at Bluegrass Industry, a passionate U K Fan and was a member of the Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Bobby Sharp Conn of Jeffersonville, David Conn of Jeffersonville;three daughters, Judy Murphy and husband Bob of Mt. Sterling, Wilma Wheeler and husband Bill of Jeffersonville, Kathy Conn of Jeffersonville; seventeen grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and two special friends, Natasha Brumley and Edmund Darnell. She was preceded in death her parents, Shirley and Katherine Stevens; her husband, Winfield Conn; a daughter, Peggy Wheeler; three brothers, Alan Stevens, Shirley Stevens, Henry Stevens and a sister, Hazel Conn. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Robbie Conn officiating. Burial will be in the Lovely Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Wheeler, Janson Ledford, Ralph Howard, Bill Wheeler and Donald Rose. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Marvin Otis Faulkner, 77, widower of Lelia Faulkner, Jeffersonville, died at home. He was born July 26, 1939 to the late Doris and Alice Nolan Faulkner. Survivors include his children, Marvin Ray (Laura) Faulkner, Davonna (Garry) Booth, and Stephen Faulkner; grandchildren, Samuel (Brandi) Faulkner, James (Rachal) Faulkner, Allen Townsend, Stephanie (Tyler) Reffitt, Donald Faulkner, Courtney Tackett, Dylan Tipton, Raiden Faulkner, and Stephen Joe Faulkner; great grandchildren, Alyssa Ratliff, Dakota Faulkner, Kaylee Townsend, Tabatha, Max Faulkner, and Alice Tackett. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lelia Faulkner, son, Jackie Faulkner, daughter, Freda (Jerry) Townsend, brothers, Elbert Faulkner, Hobert Faulkner, James Faulkner, and sisters, Juanita Townsend, Mary Townsend, Ruby Tharp, Wilma McCoy, and Christina Tipton. Services were held Thursday, February 23, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Cole officiating. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Samuel Faulkner, James Faulkner, Donald Faulkner, Allen Townsend, Dylan Tipton, Raiden Faulkner, and Stephen Joseph Faulkner. Honorary pallbearers serving, Stephanie Reffitt, Courtney Tackett, Rachal Faulkner, and Brandi Faulkner. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net