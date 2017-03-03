Women’s Health Night The Powell County Extension Office and the Powell County Health Department will be hosting a Women’s Health Night on Thursday, March 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Powell County Extension Office. Women of all ages are welcome to attend and receive free health screenings and information, as well as refreshments. Free copies of Women’s Health Encyclopedias will be available while supplies last. For more information, please contact Pam Dooley at 663-6405 or Stacy Crase at 663-4360.

Hospital plans Ladies Night for Heart Health Awareness Marcum & Wallace Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington will sponsor a Ladies Night Out for Heart Health Awareness on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stanton First Church of God. This free event will feature a presentation by Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, a cardiologist with Baptist Health Lexington. All ladies who attend will receive a free dinner, health education, and giveaways. Stanton First Church of God is located at 980 E College Avenue in Stanton. Dr. Hollingsworth will discuss the signs, symptoms and prevention of heart attacks in women. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women; that’s approximately one woman every minute. 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease. “It’s important for women to be educated about heart disease,” said Dr. Paula Hollingsworth. “The symptoms of a heart attack and heart disease can be different in women versus men, and are often misunderstood.” Please sign up for the free event by Monday, March 13 by calling 606-726-2119.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction It is time once again for the Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction! The 28th annual auction will be held Friday April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the First Church of God gymnasium. The address is 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester KY. The Boonesboro Lioness Club members and Hospice East employees have permission to solicit donations for the auction. We appreciate your support and all donations are tax deductible. We provide hospice care to patients in Clark and Powell Counties, and through our Palliative Care Partners program, we serve patients in Montgomery, Clark and Powell Counties. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the special needs of our patients and their families. Please contact us at Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 or call (859) 744-9866 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. if you have any questions.

New meeting dates for Soil Conservation District The Powell County Soil Conservation District has changed the meeting dates to the first Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m.

Food Handler Classes The dates for the upcoming food handler class will be held Thursday, March 30. Class will be at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

Calling all artists and photographers The newly organized Red River Art Club will meet at 6:00 pm Monday, March 6, at Spencer Hall, adjacent to the Clay City United Methodist Church, 409 7th Ave., Clay City, KY. This meeting is a “get acquainted” meeting for area artists and photographers, ages 16-100! Please bring one or two pieces of your work to show and share. Come be a part of planning this year’s workshops, painting/photo outings, exhibits, and programs. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jerlene Rose (859) 771-3323, or April Smith (859) 771-5527. The Red River Art Club will operate under the auspices of the Red River Council for the Arts, Inc.

Community Event? Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, March 14 at the Blue Isle on Shoppers Drive in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees all welcome to join us for lunch.

“Kinder-Camp!” at Bowen Elementary The Bowen Elementary Family Resource Center will be hosting “Kinder-Camp!” a Pre-Kindergarten Transition Camp for incoming (‘17-’18) kindergarten students who currently live in the Bowen School District. The program will meet weekly beginning on Wednesday, March 22 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents/guardians must also attend a “Parent Orientation” meeting on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. For more information or to register please call the Bowen FRC at 663-3318. Ken Simon, Director, Family Resource Center, Bowen Elementary, 5099 Campton Road, Stanton, KY 40380. Phone (606) 663 3318 – office or fax (606) 663 3314. “The only things worth learning are the things you learn after you know it all.” – Harry S. Truman

Stanton Presbyterian Youth Group Lunch Bunch On Fri., March 3, the Stanton Presbyterian Youth Group will be having a Lunch Bunch to raise money to attend Reach Mission Work Camp. From 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. you can pick up a homemade barbecue sandwich, chips, slaw, and a homemade dessert for $5 in the PCHS lobby. Delivery will also be available for businesses. For more information or to schedule a delivery, call 606-663-4580.

Veterans Spaghetti Dinner Amvets Post 67 Ladies Auxilliary will be hosting a Veterans Spaghetti Dinner on Sat., March 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. The dinner will be free for all veterans. The cost will be $5.00 for everyone else. There will be entertainment and guest speakers. For more information, call Mary Wolf at 606-481-2417.

Powell County Public Library Scheduled Events The Powell County Public Library regularly scheduled events are: Books Babies & Toddler Tales is held every Monday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Story Times (ages 2-5) is held every Wednesday from 11a.m.-12 p.m.; Page Turner’s Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All adults are welcome to join! Teen Tuesday are held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. This month we will be having Adult Coloring on March 23 from 11a.m. – 7 p.m. Drop in anytime, enjoy refreshments, music, and feel free to bring your lunch! March 7 and 21 will be Teen Anime Club; Teen Gaming Night will be held March 14; March 28 we will be holding a special teen program starting at 4 p.m. – Ireland! An Heirloom Tomato Workshop will be held March 25 (time to be announced). Remember, all events are free. You can follow us on Facebook (Powell County Public Library, Twitter (@pocolibrary), and Instagram (binxthelibrarycat), or visit us at pcplky.org.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month starting in March (March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, beginning March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Light House Ministries (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

