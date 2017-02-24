By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

CCT photo by Josie Watson

Mike Sparks, above, has been appointed the position of Clay City Fire Chief.

The Clay City Council held their regular scheduled meeting on Feb. 20.

At the meeting, the council introduced Mike Sparks as the new Fire Chief for the Clay City Fire Department. Mayor Jimmy Caudill welcomed Sparks by saying, “We appreciate you taking on that responsibility. We’re willing to do whatever is in our realm of availability to help you all.”

Sparks also touched base with the council on a few issues.

The first was a request of their help to mow the grass. Dead grass around the helicopter landing pad can be sucked up by the helicopter and cause problems. He then let the council know of internet problems at the station as well, preventing him from submitting run reports. Sparks also told the council that he was trying to get more firefighters and has already conducted some training for new ones. Sparks final note for the council was about a grant he sent in. The grant would help cover a new jaws of life, as well as a thermal imaging camera. “We’re going to try our best to get it back to where it should be and get the community to back us.” Sparks finished.

Four appointments to the Tourism and Conventions Commission Board were also made at Monday nights meeting. Mayor Caudill brought the names to the council to confirm, where each was voted unanimously. Jeff Barnett, Jennifer Thomas, Bobby Mann, and Tim Rogers were those who were appointed.

After these four appointments, three positions still remain left on the Tourism and Conventions Commission Board. Two of those three must be submitted by the hotel/motel group.

Other action taken at the meeting was:

•Second reading of the repealing of Ordinance 90-06. The ordinance was concerning a joint Clay City – Stanton – Powell County Tourism Commission.

•A motion passed allowing the police department to get a safety deposit box.

•A motion passed to allow the council to make a $500 donation to the new Senior Citizens Center Memory/Honor Tree fundraiser.