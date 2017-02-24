Photo by Sue Townsend, School Photographer/Owner of Beyond the Light Photography

The Powell County Pirates finished their regular season hoping to get rid of any issues and fine tuning their game skills. To do that they had to play on the road against Wolfe County and Hazard. The Pirates voyage came up a little short in Campton, but the trip to Perry County ended very well.

The Pirates traveled to Wolfe County last Tuesday and had hoped to pick up a big win. After all Powell had beat the Wolves 95-74 back on Jan. 16 in Stanton. But it is always tough to beat the Wolves in the Rose Gymnasium.

Powell had some trouble scoring and the Wolves exploited that. The result was a 70-63 Wolfe County victory. Max Hernandez led the Pirates with 29 points and Austin Napier poured in 18. Eight other Pirates also played and combined for only 16 points.

Last Friday Powell traveled to the legendary Memorial Gymnasium, affectionately known as The Pit, to play the Hazard Bulldogs. Hazard has been in the middle of a tough season, but on their home floor it seems that history is on their side.

But not on this night.

Powell met the challenge of playing on the road, in a tough place and bounced back from a close loss. Plus they did so in impressive fashion. Powell defeated Hazard 63-53. The Pirates were led by Levi Bloom with 16 points. Max Hernandez and Austin Napier each poured in 14 points. Mikey Lindon picked up of his points at the charity stripe. Lindon hit 9-of-10 free throws.

Powell finished the regular season with a 19-9 record and the top seed in this week’s 56th District Tournament. Th Pirates open the boy’s tournament by taking on Lee County this past Tuesday evening. Powell had dominated Lee this season beating them 101-53 in Stanton in December, then winning in Beattyville by a 108-43 score last month.

Estill and Owsley were slated to play the second game this past Tuesday. The winners of both first-round games will meet Friday night at Estill County for the district championship. Game time is 7 p.m. Due to the printing deadlines the Times will have the district action round-up in next week’s issue.