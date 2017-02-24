General “GS” Bowling, 83, of Clay City, formerly of Manchester, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the UK Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Glynda Bowling of Clay City, and the following children: Glen Bowling of Stanton, Phillip Bowling and wife, Sharon, of College Corner, OH, Gwen Teasley of Irvine, Margaret Brakefield and husband, Tom, of Clay City; his stepsons, Hector Lizarraga and wife, Caitlin, of Charleston, WV and Jeremiah Curtis and wife, Becky, of Clay City. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters, Lee Bowling of Liberty, Laster Bowling of College Corner, OH, Tony Bowling of Dunnellon, FL; sisters Verella Sizemore, Dora Kathlene Harvey and June Mills all of Manchester and Wanda Gross of Hamilton, OH. He is also survived by six grandchildren, five step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Mary Bowling; his first wife, Roselee Combs Bowling; three brothers, Frank Bowling, Harold Bowling and Sherman Bowling; one sister, Corrine Renner, and his granddaughter, Shaday Rose Bowling. He is also survived by a host of friends and relatives.

Kimberly Clem, 49, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born July 2, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky to Hubert and Clarene Cole Donahue. Survivors include, husband, Darrell Clem, Winchester; parents, Hubert and Clarene Donahue; sons, Darrell Shane Clem and Zachary Brian Clem; daughter, Casey Jo (James) Catron, Clay City; sisters, Aimee Webb, Winchester, Sherrie Hackworth, Winchester, and Cindy Donahue, Nicholasville; grandchildren, Caden Catron, Emily Catron, Cashuss Clem, and Alexis Clem. Services Monday, February 20, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Sunday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Salem Cemetery Chad Clem, Charlie Clem, Ridge Wilson, Anthony Flinchum, John Mosier, Josh Webb, James Coffman, and David Fannin. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Imogene Bellamy Eblin, 82, widow of John David Creech and William Kenneth Eblin, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017. She was born October 18, 1934 in Powell County to the late James Thomas and Susan Spencer Bellamy. She was a member of the VFW Post 1064 Auxiliary, Huntington, WV. Survivors include, children, Wendell (Mary Lou) Creech, Huntington, WV, Brinda Cundiff, Pataskala, OH, and Louise (Johnnie) Burton, Huntington, WV; step-children, Keith (Janet) Eblin, Columbus, OH, Charles Eblin, Huntington, WV, Carl Eblin, Huntington, WV, Barb (Jerry) Baumon, Tiffen, OH; 32 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren; best friend, Geneva Horner, Dayton, OH; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to recognize special nurses aid, Ruqiayah Carse, Ambulance Company, and Dwayne Holiday with Hospice of Central Ohio. Services Wednesday, February 22, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by pastor Jimmy Cole. Visitation Tuesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Mt. Chapel Cemetery with Shelby Eblin, John Webb, Marty Creech, Jason Creech, Elbert Tipton, and Aaron Shelton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Juanita, Tim, Steve, Stephanie, Hattie, Charlotte, and Wilma. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Gladys Marie Haddix, 85, widow of Chester Haddix, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in War Creek, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late George and Ida Watkins Overbee. She was a homemaker and member of Morris Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Haddix; two brothers, J. D. and Ollie Overbee and by two sisters, Mary and Gertrude Combs. Gladys Haddix is survived by five sons: Roy (Becky) Haddix of Stanton, Jim (Vicky) Haddix of Clay City, John (Anna Belle) Haddix of Clay City, Clarence (Vickie) Haddix of Stanton and Bobby (Tina) Haddix of Stanton; one daughter, Hazel (Kevin) Crabtree of Stanton; one brother, Shelby Overbee of Stanton; two sisters, Janie Graham and Dorothy “Texas” Scott of Ohio along with 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Clarence Haddix and Rev. Ben Liston will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 20, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery with J. D. Haddix, Ray Haddix, Cody Ray Haddix, Charlie Haddix, John Ellery Haddix, Anthony Haddix and Steven Haddix serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Clara Henry and the staff of Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Charles Wayne Lowe, 61, passed away Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at the Stanton Health and Rehab Center. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Walter Lowe and the late Elsie Horn Lowe Oliver. Charles was a proud University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, Kyle Busch’s #1 fan, a member of Estill County V.F.W, enjoyed the outdoors and loved dogs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry & Rebecca Puckett Horn; his parents Walter Lowe and Elsie Horn Lowe Oliver; his aunts Carol Sue Brewer & Hazel Tipton; his uncles Travis Horn, Harold Horn, Charles Horn, Floyd Horn, & Stanley Trimble. Survivors include his sister Debbie (and husband Tracy) Hammonds; his aunts Lorene Trimble, Norma Horn, Joyce (and husband Don) Clemons, Naomi Horn, Kay Horn; his uncle Austin Brewer; his nephew Chase Hammonds; many cousins; his special friends Sam & Sharon Scott, Andy & Marty Stapleton (and daughters Jessica and Hannah; Ashley Hatton & Sarge; Clark Abney; and a host of many, many other friends. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with David Watson and Larry McIntosh officiating.