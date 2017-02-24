Women’s Health Night The Powell County Extension Office and the Powell County Health Department will hosting a Women’s Health Night on Thursday, March 2nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Powell County Extension Office. Women of all ages are welcome to attend and receive free health screenings and information, as well as refreshments. Free copies of Women’s Health Encyclopedias will be available while supplies last. For more information, please contact Pam Dooley at 663-6405 or Stacy Crase at 663-4360.

Hospital plans Ladies Night for Heart Health Awareness Marcum & Wallace Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington will sponsor a Ladies Night Out for Heart Health Awareness on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stanton First Church of God. This free event will feature a presentation by Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, a cardiologist with Baptist Health Lexington. All ladies who attend will receive a free dinner, health education, and giveaways. Stanton First Church of God is located at 980 E College Avenue in Stanton. Dr. Hollingsworth will discuss the signs, symptoms and prevention of heart attacks in women. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women; that’s approximately one woman every minute. 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease. “It’s important for women to be educated about heart disease,” said Dr. Paula Hollingsworth. “The symptoms of a heart attack and heart disease can be different in women versus men, and are often misunderstood.” Please sign up for the free event by Monday, March 13 by calling 606-726-2119.

The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett Reunion The 17th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett and friends for the descendants of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell Puckett Reunion will be held Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the AmVets building, Clay City, Ky. For information contact Raymond A. Puckett, (702)474-0428, EMAIL: apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrews, (606)663-2062 or Alma Lee, (606)663-2708. Y’all come, doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 1 p.m.

Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction It is time once again for the Boonesboro Lioness Club Auction! The 28th annual auction will be held Friday April 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the First Church of God gymnasium. The address is 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester KY. The Boonesboro Lioness Club members and Hospice East employees have permission to solicit donations for the auction. We appreciate your support and all donations are tax deductible. We provide hospice care to patients in Clark and Powell Counties, and through our Palliative Care Partners program, we serve patients in Montgomery, Clark and Powell Counties. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the special needs of our patients and their families. Please contact us at Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 or call (859) 744-9866 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. if you have any questions.

New meeting dates for Soil Conservation District The Powell County Soil Conservation District has changed the meeting dates to the first Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m.

Donations for Hope Hill Blessings Floral Design in Stanton will be taking donations for Hope Hill Youth Services through the month of February. Items needed are: health and beauty aids, journals and composition books (with no metal in them), and books appropriate for teenage girls or Christian books (Bibles or devotionals). You can drop donations off at Blessings Floral Design through the end of the February.

The Republican Party of Kentucky “The Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK) undergoes “Reorganization” every four years to elect party officers at the precinct, county, district and state level. Pursuant to RPK rules, Reorganization will occur in early 2017, beginning with Precinct Committee Elections. Powell County Republican Party will be holding their Reorganization Precinct elections on Saturday, March 4th 2017, at Brookside Cottages Even Center, 340 Willowbend Way, Stanton, Kentucky. Registration will be from 9:30 am-10:00 am. Meeting will begin at 10:00 am. Any questions please contact Sherri Burgher, vice-chair PCRP 606-663-0514 after 5 o’clock.”

Diabetes Classes The Powell County Extension Office and the Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in February. Classes will be held on different topics from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Thursday at the Powell County Extension Office (February 23). A light lunch will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360 or Pam Dooley at 663-6405.

Food Handler Classes The dates for the upcoming food handler class will be held Thursday, March 30. Class will be at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

American Legion Post #305 Meetings The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class Community Yoga classes offered at the Clay City Elementary Cafeteria. Tuesday’s at 6:00 p.m. is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and a bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue The Powell County Search and Rescue Team are now accepting applications for new teammembers. Must be honest, hard working, and dedicated to wanting to make new friends and help build a stronger community. Call today and ask for Mike Sparks, 606-481-0609 or Lisa Johnson at 606-668-3681.

Vets Benefits A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.

Narconon Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Community Event? Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net