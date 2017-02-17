By JOSIE WATSON Times Staffwriter

For around 10 years, Powell County’s own Quilting Club has been helping members of the community with their craft.

Previously, they took on the project of making blankets for babies in UK hospital. They made 36 blankets to deliver to babies born in UK hospital addicted to drugs. The members of the club also taught members of the Powell County Drug Court to sew so they could assist them with the project.

The club also made two quilts to sell to benefit Relay for Life and in total, raised around $5,000. “We try to do at least one community service project a year.” said member Sue Teasley.

The club has always been very active in helping the community. In previous years, they’ve made banners for the nursing home, made chair pockets for Clay City Elementary, they made tote bags for Powell County Adult Day-Care, as well as many other community-centered projects.

This years project is “Quilts of Valor”. The group plans on making about 20 quilts to give to local disabled veterans. They also plan on holding a special program to honor and present the quilts to the veterans.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Quilting Club is welcome to, regardless of experience or skill level. “If you have certain things you’d like to learn, we could help you learn it.” said member Christine Randall.

If you have questions about joining, you can call Christine Randall at 606-663-9119. You can also stop by during one of their meetings to check it out. They meet the second Monday of each month in the Powell County Extension Office at 11:00 a.m.