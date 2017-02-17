The Powell County Pirates took to the William Orme Ballcourt for the last time this season last Friday and honored their seven seniors. Ovations and kind words were part of the pre-game Senior Night ceremony. But the biggest honor was a come from behind win over the Jackson County Generals. The Pirates outdueled the Generals 63-62.

The Pirates fought back from an early deficit. The visitors held a 15-12 lead after the first period. In the second quarter the Generals used their speed to pick up the pace and push the Pirates to their limit. A put back by the Generals gave them a 24-18 lead with just under three minutes to play in the half.

Inspired play by seniors Levi Bloom and Max Hernandez kept the Pirates close. With some rebounding help by Drew Ginter, Powell kept the Generals in check. A 14-foot jumper by Bloom in the lane pulled the Pirates close, as Jackson led 26-24 at the intermission.

Powell opened the third quarter with some gusto. Following a basket by the Generals to up the lead to 28-24, Powell went on a 5-0 run. A layup by Bloom, two free throws by Hernandez and a baseline layup by Ginter gave the Pirates a 29-28 lead.

The game was a classic battle from there.

The Generals pushed the ball quickly and the lead to three, only to see Powell’s Mickey Lindon drain a deep shot to tie the game. Another run helped the Pirates to jump up 42-37. But Jackson battled back using the outside game, when they were not running fast breaks past the defense. But Powell matched them with zone busting shots and good ball movement for open shots inside. When the horn sounded to end the quarter, Jackson held a 47-46 lead.

The frame saw the Pirates go on top by five, 54-49 with just over five minutes to play. Back-to-back baskets by the Generals made it a 54-53 game. The Pirates managed to keep a slim lead until the Generals tied the game at 60 with two straight baskets again with 1:04 to play.

Following a Pirate timeout and some good ball movement, Bloom broke loose on the sideline, cut to the baseline after catching a pass from Lindon. The move caught the Generals by surprise and Bloom hit the layup to give Powell a 62-60 lead with :37 to go. The Generals then tied the game with an open layup with :17 to go in regulation.

Powell worked the ball and got it inside to Hernandez, who was fouled. Hernandez nailed one-of-two charity tosses to make it a 63-62 Pirate lead. The Generals called a timeout to set up the final play with :02 to play.

The visitors got the ball in but could not get a shot off as the horn sounded before the second pass could be caught. Powell captured a 63-62 Senior Night victory.

Powell was led by Bloom with 19 points and seven rebounds. Hernandez poured in 17 points and grabbed eight boards. Drew Ginter added nine points, Carlos Hernandez had eight and Austin Napier scored five points. Lindon scored three points, while Gary Asch and Trevor Marcum each hit a free throw.

On Saturday evening the Pirates traveled to Jackson City and rolled to an 80-62 win over the Tigers. Powell was led by Max Hernandez with 22 points and Austin Napier poured in 19. Mikey Lindon tossed in 14 and Levi Bloom chipped in 12 points.

The Pirates entered this, the final week of the regular season, with an 18-8 record. They were scheduled to travel to Wolfe County this past Tuesday. They will end their season at Hazard on Friday.

Powell will play Lee County in the opening round of the 56th District Boy’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. The top seeded Pirates hope to make it three wins this season over the Bobcats. The winner will play the winner of the Estill-Owsley winner on Friday, Feb. 24. The tournament is being held at Estill County.