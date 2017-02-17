Kimberly Grayson, 46, of Mt. Sterling died Thursday, February 9, 2017 at her residence. She was a factory worker and a member of the Gateway Christian Church. She is survived by her mother, Betty Grayson of Mt. Sterling; father, David Grayson and his wife, Mary, of Mt. Sterling; one son, David Moore of Mt. Sterling; a brother, Tim Grayson and his wife Aimee of Jeffersonville; step-brother Kenneth Groen of Mt. Sterling and step sister Sheri Willoughby and husband Richard of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clarence and Ruth Willoughby and Paul and Lucy Grayson. Funeral services were held Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Glenn Emery and Bro. Bill Kilgore officiating. Burial followed in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Pallbearers were Kenneth Groen, Ben Jones, Jordan Grayson, Landon Grayson, Tyler Rogers and Phillip Jones. Honorary Pallbearers were Richard Willoughby and Steve Goldey. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donald Hewitt, 76, widow of Katherine George Mills Hewitt, died Monday, February 6, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born July 20, 1940 to the late Ivan Claire and Beulah Whitny Hewitt. Survivors include, sons, Donald Lee Hewitt II, Lowell Michigan and David G. Hewitt Sr., Clay City; daughters, Noel Hewitt and Star Lynn Hewitt; brother, Claire Hewitt; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Burial in family cemetery, Ionia, Michigan. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Florenceda C. Kimbrell, 92, widow of John W. Kimbrell, Jr. of Black Creek Road, Clay City, KY died Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Born in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Harold and Fern Flommersfeld Cochran. She is survived by three daughters: Cindy Rowland of Clay City, Susan (Verlin) Halsey of Stanton and Jocelyn Kimbrell of Stanton; one sister, Rose Shilt of Dayton, OH; six grandchildren: Kelly (Jennifer) Rowland of Clay City, Adam (Patricia Richardson) Rowland of Clay City, Becky (Eric Cassidy) Halsey of Stanton, Chris “Tater” (Kandie) Halsey of Stanton, John Abner of Stanton and Danny (Kendra) Abner of Stanton; six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Graveside services officiated by Grace Mclemore were held Saturday, February 10 at Clay City-Eaton Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Robert Lee Larrison, 61, died Monday, February 6, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born December 15, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Kaizar and Thelma Louise Larrison. Survivors include, sons, Robert Lee Larrison, Jr. and Brian Campbell; daughters, Melissa Ann Larrison and Margie Larrison; sisters, Sylvia Larrison and Norma Ayres; brothers, Kenny Larrison and Junior Larrison; grandchildren, Christopher Aaron Larrison, and 6 other grandchildren; great-grandchild, Christopher Beau Larrison; girlfriend, Mary Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kaizar and Thelma Louise Larrison, and sister, Penny Lowry. Services were held Thursday, February 9, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Lloyd Stamper, 76, of Monticello, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at the Stanford Care and Rehabilitation Facility. Lloyd was born on July 15, 1940, in Jackson, son of the late Richard and Carlie Mae Brewer Stamper. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two years in Germany. Lloyd was a law enforcement officer for 23 years, in Michigan. He loved storytelling and would gather around the radio and the old wood stove to listen to old music. Lloyd was a man who hated to be bored. He loved his Corvettes. He was a very social person who loved people; and was a charmer, no matter the situation. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lewis Stamper; his son, Kristofer J.L. Stamper; his brothers, John Stamper, Troy Stamper, Kenneth Stamper and Roger Stamper; his sisters, Betty Smith, Irene Hammers and Brenda Straub; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kari-jean Stamper; his brother, Eugene Stamper; and his sister, Kathleen Hindman. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Somerset, with Rev. Doug Couch officiating. You may leave condolences for the family and sign the online register book at www.somersetundertaking.com Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.