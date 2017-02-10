Samantha Watkins had one. For Estill, Danyeur had 16, Brewer 10, while Kiely Flynn and Bellamy scored eight points each. The week started with a trip down Highway 15 to Jackson. The Breathitt County Lady Bobcats must have had revenge on their mind for a 12-point loss only a week before in Stanton. This time it was all Breathitt as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Gracie Hall got Powell on the board with a basket. The first quarter ended with BC up 19-4. The second quarter was more of the same, with the Lady Pirates only getting a goal by Ashley King and Dakota Brown. Meanwhile, Breathitt put 12 points up to take a 31-8 halftime lead. The Lady Pirate offense finally woke up in the third quarter but still were outscored and trailed 51-22 at the end of the third. Powell managed to equal their point production in the first 3 quarters in the final period with 22 points, but it was too little too late as they took the loss, 65-44. Powell’s Ashley King led the Lady Pirates with 16 points, Gracie Hall had nine and Macey Howell chipped in seven. Alisha Elam and Samantha Watkins had four points each, while Dakota Brown and Lexie Crabtree had two points each. Breathitt’s Amy Brewer led all scorers with 23 points, Hannah Griffith added 16 and Emily Noble scored 15. Autumn Collins scored seven, while Ollie Bates and Kaleigh Brown scored two points each. Then last Wednesday the Lady Pirates hosted the Bluejackets of Nicholas County. Lady Jacket senior Grace Kiskaden wasted no time in showing why she is the eighth leading three point shooter in the state. She hit a trio of treys in the first quarter, leading the Bluejackets to a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The visitors found the range for four more three-pointers in the second quarter with one more by Kiskaden. Her teammate Autumn Martin scored two from beyond the arc and Shelby Stafford nailed one to stretch their lead to 15 at the half at 33-18. By the end of the third, the All-A state semifinalists had a 47-28 lead and the Lady Pirates managed to trim only four points from that margin by the end of the contest. Nicholas picked up the win over Powell, 60-45. Kiskaden led all scorers with 17 points, while Martin tossed in 14 and Stafford poured in 11. For the Lady Pirates Dakota Brown led the way with 16 points, Ashley King had 12, as Gracie Hall and Samantha Watkins had seven each. Powell now stands at 9-13 as they entered this week’s action. The Lady Pirates are 3-3 in district action. Lee County has the top seed with a 5-1 record, 19-7 overall. Estill is 3-2 in the district, 15-8 overall. They have one more game in district play with Owsley County. The Lady Owls are 0-5 in the district, 10-10 overall. Powell will host Leslie County tonight (Thursday) before hitting the road on Saturday for an 11:30 a.m matinee at Knott Central. They will hit the road again on Monday to play Wolfe County before ending the season at home against Western Hills on Feb. 17.