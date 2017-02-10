Beatrice Luann Estes, 76, wife of Robert C. Estes, Adams Ridge Road, Clay City, KY died Friday, February 3, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Crestline, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Guilford Lawson Burris, Sr. and the late Urana Helenthal Burris. She was a homemaker and member of the Independent Christian Church and the Eastern Star. She loved boating, trap shooting, fishing and traveling with her husband. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Guilford Lawson Burris, Jr. and Silas Burris and by two sisters, Caryl Wolfe and Bonnie and her husband Gardie Smith. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Estes; one son, Jerry (Kelly) Estes of Sevierville, TN; two daughters, June (Tim) Abner of Clay City and Janet Ball of San Mateo, CA; four grandchildren, Jordan (Justin) Brown, McKenna “Jaime” Estes, Jaxon Strausburg and Jarod Ferrari; one sister, Salley Karam of Winchester; sister-in-law and best friend of 65 years, Joyce Burris along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers were held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Katherine C. Fraley, 94, widow of Roy Fraley from Elliott County, died February 6, 2017 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Ky. She was born in Perry County, Ky, daughter of the late Monroe and Lydia Combs. She was a one room school teacher in Elliott County, and a retired GE Lexington Lamp Plant employee as well as an active member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Mathew Combs; sisters, Ollie McIntosh, Alvia C. Thelander, and Ovilla Hall. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Hill of Summer Hill, GA; several nieces and nephews and one very special great nephew, Tim Taylor, of Richmond, Ky. Services were held Wednesday, Feb. 9, visitation was at 4 p.m. and services at 6p.m. at Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. Funeral officiated by Brother Gary Willoughby and Brother Marion Brewer in Clay City. Interment will be at Browns Cemetery in Morehead, Ky, on Friday, Feb. 10. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Compassionate Care of Richmond, Ky, Powell’s Valley Baptist building fund, or food ministry of Clay City. Arrangements by Grayson Funeral Home, Clay City.

Steven Arthur Lawrence Gampfer, 66, of Clay City, died Wednesday morning, February 1, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1951 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Stanley and Sarah Cusick Gampfer. Steve moved to Clay City four years ago from Owen County, he was of the Christian faith, a retired cattle farmer and a United States Purple Heart Vietnam Army veteran. He was an avid car enthusiast; attended drag races and car shows. He enjoyed collecting model trains, traveling, the outdoors and most of all, spending time with his family. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include; his beloved wife of thirty six years, Linda Vanover Gampfer of Clay City; one son, Matt Gampfer (Jasmine) of Frankfort; one aunt, Barb Gampfer of Dekalb, Illinois; mother-in-law, Lucy Day Vanover of Harrodsburg and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Gampfer; two sisters, Karen Gampfer and Cathy Gampfer Bley; father-in-law, Sollie Vanover; sister-in-law, Debbie Vanover Snowden. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Steven Gampfer Memorial Fund, PO Box 438, Clay City, Kentucky 40312. Private service. Guestbook at coffmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jimmy H. Hall, 66, of South Sipple Street, Stanton, KY died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born in Lexington, KY he was the son of the late James and Ora Cunningham Hall. Jimmy was a graduate of Powell County High School and received his Masters Degree in Agriculture from the University of Kentucky. He served as area director (Morehead) of U.S.D.A. Rural Development. Jimmy played baseball at the University of Kentucky and he was a member of the K-Club. Jimmy Hall was a member of Powell County High School Baseball Hall of Fame and he was an avid runner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a special aunt, Inez Sallee. He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Lauren Hall of Nashville, TN. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Dwaine Meadows were held Friday, February 3, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Interment was in Hall Family Cemetery with Robbie Davis, Macon Smith, Harper Smith, Ray Roberts, Dale Ledford and Johnnie Tabor serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are H. K. Cunningham, Darlene Watson, Lynn Stidham, Georgia Vaughn Ensor, Ambrose and Karen Wilson, Tim Abner, Kenny Roark, Pam Kincaid and Debbie Biddle. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Geatta Faye Reffett, 79, widow of David Reffett, Yellow Pine Road, Clay City, KY died February 1, 2017 at Select Specialty Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of the late Jesse Hisle and the late Fannie Gladys Hall Hisle. Geatta was a former factory employee of Parker Seale. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Hisle, Jr. and Ray Rowland; a brother-in-law, Boyd Childers; three sisters, Minnie Marie Harrell, Effie Francis Henry and Maudie Mae Sieberkrob along with two grandchildren, Jason Davis and Gary Banks, Jr. She is survived by her son John (Beverly Patton) Reffett of Clay City; two daughters, Sandy (James) Davis and Christiana Banks of Winchester; one brother, Verlon (Shirley) Rowland of Irvine; a brother-in-law, David Sieberkrob; three sisters, Nettie Childers of Clay City, Juanita (T. J.) McCuddy of Stanton and Barbara (Wayne) Booth of Clay City; a sister-in-law, Deloris Lynn Rowland; five grandchildren, Jamie Davis, Jeremy (Chasta) Davis, Brittany (Nathan Toth) Banks, Janetta Reffett and Christy Leeann Camel along with two great grandchildren, Drew and Jaxon Davis. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Mitchell McIntyre were held Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Jamie Davis, Jace Byers, Jeremy Davis, Nathan Toth, Teddy Henry, Eric Sieberkrob and Johnathan Townsend serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Faye and Riley Tipton, Henrietta Smyth and Patsy Rudder. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com.

Ida June Thorpe, 76, wife of Mitchell David Thorpe of Court Street, Stanton, Kentucky died Friday, February 3, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born in Harrisonville, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late William Samuel and Ida Mae Kesler Chard. She was the former cafeteria manager of South Harrisonville Township Elementary in New Jersey. She was a member of the Women’s Ministry Group at the Stanton Assembly of God where she lead prayer every Sunday morning. She attended Saint Johns United Methodist Church in Harrisonville, NJ and Springs of Life Christian Center in Mullica Hill, NJ where she played the organ each Sunday. At every church she taught Sunday School and lead Vacation Bible School. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Justin Michael Whitesall and Samuel Kenneth Grow and by two brothers, William Earl Chard and Irvin George Chard. She is survived by her husband, Mitchell David Thorpe and her son, David Mitchell Thorpe of Stanton; two daughters, Karen Elizabeth Pyle and Polly Ann Thorpe of Collegeville, PA; adoptive daughter, DeDe (Brian) Edwards of Hurricane, WV; one brother, Loren Samuel (Peg) Chard of Carneys Point, NJ; three grandchildren, Ashley Marie (Jerole) Delrosario, Ashley Elizabeth Grow and Jessie Ray Grow; four great grandchildren, Damani, Cameron, Jordan and Kyron Mitchell Delrosario, Hailey Skye Partlow and Samuel Kenneth Friday along with one great-great grandchild, Stevie Delrosario. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ed Tackett and Bro. Eddie Thomas will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Thorpe Cemetery with Daniel Thorpe, David Thorpe, Jerole Delrosario and Damani Delrosario serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Stanton Assembly of God, Bill Thorpe, Bobby Derickson, William Lawrence Rogers and Steve Harrison. A special “Thank You” goes to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to Stanton Assembly of God or GBS/CIDP Foundation International. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com