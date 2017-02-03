CCT photo by Josie Watson

The PCHS Pirates soccer teams held their banquet on Jan. 26. Though PCHS has only had a soccer team for three years, the boys dominated this past season with an incredible, undefeated 8-0 in district play, making them the champions for the 54th district. When it came time for regionals, the boys pulled together and came runner-up for the 14th region. “They have a dedication and pride. Their hearts are definitely in it.” said Coach David Spencer. While the PCHS Lady Pirates soccer team is short on players, they’re not short on dedication. “The girls are putting in the hard work.” said Coach Spencer. At the banquet, PCHS Senior Christian Williams, was awarded his jersey for being on the soccer team since it’s creation three years ago. According to Coach Spencer, next year will be a big year for both boys and girls teams. The boys will have ten seniors on their team, while the girls will have five. Coach Spencer also wanted to recognize the assistant coaches, Stacy Spencer and Brian Derickson, for all of their hard work and dedication to the teams as well. The PCMS soccer team was also recognized at the banquet. The middle school team was created two years ago. “I feel this will be the best year yet for the PCMS soccer team.” said Dr. Julie Kennon in the introduction.