Sophia Napier is a fabulous student at Bowen Elementary. She values others and herself. Sophia shows initiative and works well with others. She is always eager to help. She is always willing to be a mentor and help her peers by partner reading with others. She is a leader and sets a great example for others. Sophia has improved in her AR reading and always works hard in class. Sophia is an all-around great student!

Zackery Puckett, a Kindergarten student at Clay City Elementary, is our student of the week. Zackery enjoys Thomas the Train, drawing, and swinging. His favorite part of school is working in learning centers and special classes, especially library! He spends his free time watching movies, playing with Lego and Erector Sets, and dancing.