The most industrious schedule the Pirates have ever had came into play again last weekend. Powell took to their homecourt twice within 20 hours and came up with a split. But the win has helped them to hang onto the top slot in the district seeding race. Powell took to the floor against Owsley County in the first game of a boys/girls district doubleheader last Friday. The Owls were able to keep it close, at least until the 4:43 mark in the first quarter. After pulling to within three points at 9-6, the Owls could only try to play catch up. The Pirates went on a 16-1 run to end the period and lead 27-7. By the time the game hit the 3:30 mark in the second quarter, every Pirate had gotten into the game. The Pirates had no real competition from the outmanned Owls in the quarter, or the game for that matter. The Pirates held a 45-16 lead at the half. The rest of the game, the Pirates set their cruise control and breezed to an 83-28 victory. The bench led the scoring as the starters got some rest. Carlos Hernandez, Hunter Bloom and starter Levi Bloom each scored 13 points. Gary Asch tossed in 10 points off the bench. Eleven players scored for Powell in the game. The win gave Powell a 5-0 record in district play. The Pirates control their own destiny in the district seeding. They play at Estill on Friday for their final regular season district game. A win seals the top seed and possible first round tournament game with Owsley, barring any major upsets. The Owls fell to 1-4 in the district and still has to play Estill. Following a big win, the Pirates hit the hardwood again in a matinee matchup with the top team in the region, the Letcher Central Cougars. The two teams played in December at the Berea Invitational, with the Cougars taking a 72-61 victory. Powell was looking to even the series. Early on it looked like Powell was ready to settle the score. But the visitors had other plans. Powell played sluggish and Letcher controlled the inside game from the start. Despite some big shots by Austin Napier, Powell trailed 23-13 when the first quarter ended. The top scorer and main offensive threat for the Cougars, Torrel Carter, scored 15 of those 23 points. The style of play by both sides became physical, making the game a rough and tumble affair. Foul trouble on both sides in the second period put some starters on the bench. The tempo was also quick and the Pirates kept up for part of the quarter. But a 9-2 run by the Cougars midway through the second frame helped them to maintain the lead. Letcher held a 38-27 advantage at the break. Powell opened the second half battling the Cougars. They pulled to within nine points on four occasions in the third quarter. Both sides traded scoring runs. But when Powell’s Drew Ginter hit a hook shot in the lane at the buzzer, Powell had battled back. The home team trailed by eight, 55-47. With all the rough play and aggressive defense, fouls took their toll. Three Cougars fouled out in the fourth quarter and three Pirates were on the floor with four fouls. Despite a valiant effort, the Pirates just could not overcome the deficit. Powell could not seem to get under the eight point margin, as the Cougars held on for the 78-70 win. Napier led the Pirates with 27 points in the game and was 11-out-of-12 from the free throw line. Ginter tossed in 16, Max Hernandez chipped in 15 and Mickey Lindon added 10 points for the Pirates. Letcher was led by Carter with a game high 35 points. Elijah Raglin was the only other Cougar in double figures, adding 16 points to the win. Five other Cougars scored in the game. Powell’s record stood at 16-6 as they entered this week’s play. The Pirates were scheduled to play Knott Central this past Tuesday night. Then they will make the short trip to Irvine for the rematch with Estill County on Friday evening. The boy’s/girls district doubleheader is set to begin at 6 p.m. A Pirate win seals the top district seed. Estill has to win by five points or more to have a chance at capturing the number one spot.