Ada Janalee “Jan” Jacobs, 83, of Indianapolis, died January 28, 2017. She was born on December 21, 1933 in Clay City, Kentucky to Simpson and Dolly Barnett. Jan is survived by her children, Patricia (Jerry) Gimlich, Greg Jacobs, and Sheila (Richard Gooch) Bryan; grandchildren, Misty Lewis, Tyler (Debbie) Bryan, and Kala Bryan; great grandchild, Maia Johnson; siblings, Mattie “Goldie” Nunan, Susie Smith, Lonnie Barnett, and Charlotte Scott; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis; and 5 siblings. A Celebration of Life was held today, Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.

Joan Bennett Moatts, 73, widow of Tom F. Moatts, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born in Powell County, KY she was the daughter of the late Orville Bennett and the late Magdalene “Tootsie” Spencer Bennett. Joan was a homemaker and loyal member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Bennett and by two sisters, Joy Wilcox and Jill Robinson. Joan is survived by one son, David (Nicole Campbell) Moatts of Stanton; one daughter, Annette (Lonnie) McDaniel of Clay City; two brothers, C. B. Bennett of Stanton and Orville Lee (Anna) Bennett of Beattyville; one brother-in-law, Wayne Wilcox of Richmond; two sisters, Jean Barnett of Clay City and Judy Howard of White Deer, TX; one sister-in-law, Rosie Bennett of Stanton; three grandchildren, Dana (Derek) Townsend, Joe McDaniel and Jacob Moatts; two step grandchildren, Austin and Zoey Campbell and two great grandchildren, Kenlee and Levi Townsend. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Donald Estep were held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Caudill Cemetery, Morton Hollow Road, Stanton, KY. Pallbearers are Ricky Hibbs, Jared Bennett, B. J. Robinson, Trevor Faw, Jacob Moatts and Austin Campbell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Women’s Ministry, First Presbyterian Church, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Rufus Mullins, 63, of Clay City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at his residence. He was survived by his wife, Susan Mullins, of Clay City; son, Rufus Daniel Mullins of Webster County; two daughters, Sandra Mullins of Clay City, Norma Mullins of Owensboro; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; four brothers, Earl Mullins of Clay City, David Mullins of Clay City, Bill Mullins of Clay City, Johnny Mullins of Clay City; four sisters, Barbra Sue Rice of Clay City, Bertha Barnett of Clay City, Gracie Fraley of Clay City and Darcus Francis of Paris. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Kathleen Mullins; two brothers, George and Zackie Mullins; four sisters, Mary Mullins, Norma Mullins, Lottie Mullins and Martha Jane Mullins. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. M. C. Rice officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shane Francis, Dwayne Mullins, Craig Lewis Caine Lewis, David Mullins, Earl Mullins, Tyler Justice and Chester Mullins. Honorary Pallbearers were Bill Mullins, Johnny Mullins, Doug Barnett Rufus D. Mullins, Ricky Mullins and Timothy Mullins. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.