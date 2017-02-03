Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday February 14 at the Broadway Café in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch. Note: If Clark County Schools are closed because of weather, the group will NOT gather for lunch.

The Republican Party of Kentucky “The Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK) undergoes “Reorganization” every four years to elect party officers at the precinct, county, district and state level. Pursuant to RPK rules, Reorganization will occur in early 2017, beginning with Precinct Committee Elections. Powell County Republican Party will be holding their Reorganization Precinct elections on Saturday, March 4th 2017, at Brookside Cottages Even Center, 340 Willowbend Way, Stanton, Kentucky. Registration will be from 9:30 am-10:00 am. Meeting will begin at 10:00 am. Any questions please contact Sherri Burgher, vice-chair PCRP 606-663-0514 after 5 o’clock.”

2017 Sweetheart Pageant 2017 Sweetheart Pageant will be held on Feb. 11 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Clay City Community Center. Deadline to enter is Feb. 5, and the pageant is for boys and girls of all ages. Must be pre-registered. Please contact April at 606-481-5509 to enter.

Diabetes Classes The Powell County Extension Office and the Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in February. Classes will be held on different topics from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Thursday at the Powell County Extension Office (February 2, 9, 16 & 23). A light lunch will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360 or Pam Dooley at 663-6405.

Amateur Radio Meeting An amateur radio meeting will be held at the EOC building in Stanton on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public and everyone, including current ham radio operators in the county, are invited to attend. There will be discussion on the future of ham radio and getting more people interested.

Food Handler Classes The dates for the upcoming food handler classes are: Wednesday, Feb. 22; Thursday, March 30. All classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

American Legion Post #305 Meetings The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class Community Yoga classes offered at the Clay City Elementary Cafeteria. Tuesday’s at 6:00PM is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and a bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue The Powell County Search and Rescue Team are now accepting applications for new teammembers. Must be honest, hard working, and dedicated to wanting to make new friends and help build a stronger community. Call today and ask for Mike Sparks, 606-481-0609 or Lisa Johnson at 606-668-3681.

Vets Benefits A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.

Narconon Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state. Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Early Stage This program will help participants understand the common symptoms and behaviors seen in early stage Alzheimer’s and how to address them. Additionally, caregivers will learn about what lies ahead legally and financially, the importance of early planning, and how to build an effective care team. This program, will take place February 1st at the Alzheimer’s Association basement conference room located at 2808 Palumbo Drive, Lexington, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. This program was created especially for family caregivers, so please no professionals.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Middle Stages In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join us and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. This program will take place on February 8th from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association’s basement conference room located at 2808 Palumbo Drive. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Registration is required. This program was created especially for family caregivers, so please no professionals.

New Life Retreat, Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education Top excuses for substance abusers who fail to seek treatment include: not ready to quit using, too scared to kick, their habit is not that bad. All result in continued abuse and all boil down to one real excuse – they want to use drugs. If you are suspicious one of your loved ones is abusing drugs or alcohol call us today for free information on the signs of drug abuse. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today at 1-800-DRUG FREE or by visiting http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org for free screenings, referrals, or your free copy of signs of addiction.

