By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

ongoing issues with the city’s garbage pick up was the main topic of the Jan. 16 Clay City Council meeting. Per the councils request, Steve Pauli, Site Manager for Advanced Disposal, was in attendance at the meeting to try and answer some of the questions the council had about the pick up issues. The discussion started with the council making Pauli aware of just a few of the many issues that have been brought to the councils attention by locals. These issues included trash repeatedly not being picked up and not being able to get in contact with Advanced Disposal. When addressing the issue of contacting Advanced Disposal, Pauli stated that they currently have someone new and that he’s assisting them with how to handle these types of calls. On the issue of pick up, Pauli told the council, “It’s accountability for these guys on their routes. If they can’t get them picked up, we’ll get someone who can. A city this size shouldn’t have this number.” The council then mentioned how locals have been told their trash would be picked up the next day after it was missed, only to still not have it picked up. Pauli then said, “Again, shame on us. We have a route check-in, so now we’re just checking a box saying we did it when we’re not actually doing it.” Council member Hugh Reed then asked what the normal course of action would be for Advanced Disposal in this situation. Pauli told the council that a meeting and coaching with the driver would be first, followed by a supervisor riding along with them on their route. Mayor Caudill requested that accountability be reassured to the council and community and that he hopes this will be a new beginning. Council member Kenny Rice had a small update on the fire department concerning a balance drop since last month. According to Rice, the previous fire chief did not fill out the proper paperwork for state aid. “We didn’t know that, so we went ahead and ordered the turn out gear.” said Rice. The turn out gear costed about $5,000, plus there was a $1,000 repair bill causing the $6,000 balance difference from last month to this month. Rice told the council that Nathan Hall had met with the State Fire Commissioner to try and straighten this issue out. Police Chief James Kirk brought an update from the police department. Chief Kirk stated that both tasers are inoperable and he didn’t believe they could be repaired. Chief Kirk brought the Homeland Security grant/resolution before the council. Replacing the tasers will cost around $3,300 and the grant will cover about $1,800 of that. The motion passed to enter the resolution, allowing Mayor Caudill to provide any necessary paperwork that could be needed. Finally, the council held the first reading repealing ordinance 90-06, which was an ordinance concerning a joint Clay City – Stanton – Powell County Tourist and Convention Commission.