It has been a rough year for the Powell County Lady Pirates. They lost two starters early on and was already one of the youngest, least experienced teams that had worn the red and black for a while. But though they may have taken a few lumps, they are also learning. But last week’s games were some tough lessons. Powell took to the road twice last week and lost both games. They fell to district foe Lee County and then to region rival Leslie County. The Lady Pirates made the trip to Beattyville last Tuesday night for a rematch with the Lee County Lady Kats. Lee jumped out to an early lead at 6-0 before Macey Howell got Powell on the board a minute and a half into the game. Back-to-back three point shots by Haley Tipton and Hannah Ross put the home team up 12-2 before the Lady Pirates went on a run of their own to pull to within one at the end of the first quarter at 13-12. Powell’s Dakota Brown made a basket to tie the score less than a minute into the second quarter at 14-14. Hannah Kash then scored back-to-back layups and Peyton Henry hit a couple of free throws. Lee was up by six again at 20-14. The Lady Pirates slowly fought back and took the lead at 21-20 with two minutes to go in the second, only to see Kash make another layup and free throw to Lee back the lead. She added two more free throws and a field goal to put Lee up 27-22 at the break. The Lady Pirates again fought back to tie at 30-30 a couple of minutes into the third quarter, only to see a three by Kash put Lee ahead for good. Lee outscored Powell by three in the quarter. The two teams battled on even terms with each scoring 20 in the final frame. It was a hard lesson, but the Lady Pirates showed some gusto and improvement, despite falling, 64-56. Kash led all scorers with 41 points, while Ross added 11. Peyton Henry and Sarah Estes chipped in four points each. Meanwhile, Tipton had three and Morgan Hinkle two points for the home team. Lee improved to 13-4 and 4-0 in district play. Lee fell to Estill 69-64 on overtime last Friday to go to 4-1 in district play, while Estill went to 2-0 in the district. Powell was led by Brown 22 points and Howell tossed in 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ashley King chipped in 11 points, Gracie Hall scored seven and Samantha Watkins scored two points. “We actually outscored Lee from the field in spite of their three’s, but they beat us at the free throw line. They went 14 for 20 for 70 percent, while we only had seven chances from the line, making five, for 71 percent,” Powell Coach Ken Jones said. “Those numbers are especially puzzling when you consider that they pressed much of the game, while we were playing zone defense. We need to be more aggressive on our offense, attack the basket more, and earn more opportunities at the line.” The Lady Pirates were on the road again last Thursday night, going to Hyden to take on the region’s top-rated Leslie County Lady Eagles. Turnovers were the downfall for Powell in the contest, as the Lady Pirates gave up the ball six times in the first quarter and 22 times on the night. Leslie converted 19 points off the Powell miscues in handling the ball. Leslie led at all stops, taking a 14-6 lead by the end of the first period and making it 35-13 at the break. Their advantage grew to 48-17 by the end of the third. The Lady Pirates managed to cut that lead by five in the final quarter. But the Lady Eagles won 55-29. Leslie was led by Emily Griffith with 16 points, while Powell’s Dakota Brown was the scoring leader with nine. Powell fell to 6-11 overall and are 1-3 in the district. A position that is unchartered territory for them. But they seem to be learning more and more about how to battle back. The Lady Pirates were slated to host Breathitt County this past Monday and then take a trip to Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday. Powell will host Owsley County in a boys/girls district double header on Friday.