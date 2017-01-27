Forty-three students from Powell County Middle School’s 8th grade language arts class got the opportunity to salt cure hams on Jan. 17. Their teacher, Wendy Berryman, said that the idea came from the students studying Appalachian culture. The students learned about local country hams, as well as using a traditional salt cure for the area. They watched a video from the UK Agriculture Department on how to cure a ham. Each student will have to give an expository speech about the process. Each speech must include the history of traditions, how to cure the ham, and how to cook/prepare the ham. The top two speeches will be awarded a country ham. Ms. Berryman also said she would like to encourage the top three speeches to attend the Kentucky State Fair Country Ham Speech competition. Powell County 4-H were the sponsors of this program. According to Heather Thomas, Powell County 4-H Program Assistant, funding for programs like this, as well as scholarships for seniors, come from the 4-H livestock sales. Powell County 4-H will also be serving ham biscuits to the students during the speech process.