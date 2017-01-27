Karl S. Belcher 50 of Sharpsburg died at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He is survived by two daughters, Jordyn Cox and husband Michael of Stanton, Kennedy Begley and husband Thomas of Stanton, a grandson on the way Malakigh Begley, two brothers, Tim Belcher of Lexington, Nicky Belcher and Jennifer of Winchester, three sisters, Brenda Stratton of Lawrenceburg, Debbie Henry and husband Bobby of Winchester and Sandra Templin of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents K. Z. and Wanda Belcher, two brothers, Darrell and Jimmy Belcher. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Raymond Tipton officiating. Burial followed in the Noland Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick Belcher, Tim Shoemaker, Thomas Begley, Michael Cox, Marty Estes, Dustin Ferguson, Gene Meadows and Sam Ferguson. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Alton “Joe” Delanor Martin, 79, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born March 5, 1937 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Walter and Ethel Kinser Martin. He was an Army Veteran and a retired employee of Sylvania. Survivors include son, Barry Dale Martin, Stanton; daughter, Bonita Jo King, Stanton; sisters, Freda McCoy, Lexington and Eula Friend, Stanton; grandchildren Anthony Martin, Allen Martin, Tabitha Martin, John Wesley King, Heather Martin, and Kristin Martin; great-grandchildren, Kaden Wayne Martin, Abram Lane King, Aubry Barnett, Kylee Strange, and Matthew Strange. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, William Dean Martin, brothers, and sisters. Services Wednesday, January 25, 2:00PM, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. George Sparks. Visitation Tuesday after 5:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Martin Cemetery, Sizemore Mountain, Stanton with military honors. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas James Maxey, 30, of Germantown, OH died January 13, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dayton, OH. Born in Lexington, KY he was the son of Gregory Lynn Maxey of Germantown, OH and Cynthia L. Bolton Wilson of Dayton, OH. and he was a member of South Brook Church in Centerville, OH. Nicholas Maxey is also survived by a son, Cameron Maxey of Park Layne, OH; a daughter, Madison Lane Maxey of Huber Heights, OH; a brother, Thomas Wilson III of Dayton, OH; three sisters, Sarah Bolton of Dayton, OH, Ashley Maxey of Cincinnati, OH and Cloie Wilson of Huber Heights, OH; paternal grandparents, Pearl Maxey and the late Esley Maxey, Jr. of Germantown, OH and maternal grandparents, Ulysses Grant Bolton and Judith Bolton of London, KY. Visitation begins at 1:00 P.M. Thursday followed by funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose at 2:00 P.M. in Hearne Funeral Home Chapel, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery with Todd Kinard, Dewayne Boswell, Brandon Walters, Jacob Smothers, Michael Stone and Steve Gough serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home

Linda Stacy, 61, widow of Johnny Stacy, Stanton, passed away at Clark Regional Medical Center, Friday, January 20, 2017. She was born May 25, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Dorothy Garrity Donato and the late Eugene Donato. She was an employee of Powell County School District. Survivors include, daughters, Valerie Fields, and Jeannie Dotson, mother, Dorothy Donato, sister, Nila Serrano, grandchildren, Autumn and Nolan Dotson, and two special children Jay and Jabarii Clark. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, sisters, Lucille Arrington, and Debbie Donato. Services Tuesday, January 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Monday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.