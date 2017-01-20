On Monday evening, Jan. 16, a truck did some serious visiual damage to a building on East College Avenue in Stanton. According to the report, Kentucky State Police Trooper Grant Faulkner was traveling north on Highway 15 in Stanton, when he witnessed a Ford F150 strike a Chevy Cobalt. The impact caused the F150 to rotate striking Tropper Faulkner’s cruiser on the left side before running off the road and hitting a building.

According to other news sources, two people who were in the Chevy Cobalt were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known. Trooper Faulkner was not injured.

Due to the impact of the accident, the Stanton Fire Department told news sources that there are fears that the building, which is more than 60 years old, could collapse.

The driver of the F150 was arrested and placed in the Powell County Detention Center.