It was everything a district rival matchup should be. Huge crowd, lots of tournament atmosphere, hard play and some hard fouls. The Powell County Pirates and Estill County Engineers hit the hardwood last Friday night in Stanton for their first of two season games against each other.

It was a game that saw only two lead changes in the first half, and eight in the fourth quarter alone. But when the final horn sounded, the Pirates picked up an exciting 69-65 win. The win placed Powell in control of the district standings at the midway point.

Powell opened the game with a quick 5-0 lead, before the first indication that district rival game was underway. Powell’s Mikey Lindon picked up a foul after dishing the ball off to Austin Napier and running into an Estill player. That gave the Engineers a little spark, enough to match Powell and tie the game at 10-10 before DaShawn Williams stole the ball from Estill and hit a layup to give the home team 12-10 advantage.

The game remained close as Estill’s Bonny led the way for the visitors, as his teammate Andrew Doty blocked three shots underneath and picked up a few points in the second quarter. But the Pirates Levi Bloom went on seven-point scoring run to keep pace. Napier, who had been quiet from the field, got busy late in the half, adding a quick five points.

But the lead changed hands again with Estill taking their first advantage late in the half. But another layup by Williams put Powell ahead 28-27 at the break.

The second half opened up just as intense as the first. A steal by Napier, baskets by Napier and Bloom and a couple of baskets by Max Hernandez helped the Pirates to jump out to a 36-29 lead early in the third quarter. Powell continued to hold the lead throughout the period, despite Estill fighting just as hard to try to gain an advantage. Powell held on as both teams played hard to lead 49-44 entering the final frame.

Estill came out fast and hard in the fourth, outscoring Powell 7-2 in the first 1:30 to tie the game 51-51. But Napier hit a trey to retake the lead, but Estill tied again on a three pointer by Kevin Richardson. Estill would push their lead to four at 58-54 after Bonny connected on a couple of free throws with 3:56 to play. Bloom would put back an errant shot, Estill’s Richardson hit a three and Napier matched that to take it a 61-59 Estill lead.

The final three minutes was filled with quick baskets, free throws and a lot of emotion. A shot by Hernandez tied the game at 61, then following a missed free throw by Estill, Drew Ginter connected on two charity tosses to give the Pirates a slim two point lead. Both teams, like two heavy weight boxers going toe-to-toe, matched shot for shot. That was until Estill’s (40) hit an easy layup on the baseline to give the Engineers a tie at 65-65 with :56 to play.

Lindon was fouled and he hit both free throws to give his team the lead. Then on the ensuing possession, Estill missed a shot and Lindon was fouled on the rebound Powell was in the double bonus situation, which was a blessing in disguise. Lindon hit the second charity toss to give Powell a 68-65 lead, as the crowd for both sides raised the decibel levels.

Following another missed opportunity for the Engineers, Lindon went to the foul line again. Once again he hit the second of the double bonus charity toss. With :14 to play Estill missed a three-point attempt and Ginter was fouled on the rebound. But Ginter missed both chances at the foul line. Estill rebounded and had three shots at the basket, but came up short. As the final horn sounded, Powell won the classic battle, 69-65.

Despite a slow start, a hot handed Napier led Powell with 20 points. Bloom, who scored when his team needed him most, poured in 18 points. Hernandez and Williams each chipped in 10 points in the win.

Estill was led by Bonny, overcoming what appeared to possibly be an ankle problem, with a game high 28 points. Doty chipped in 16 and Joe Benton added 10.

Powell improved to 12-5 overall and 3-0 in district play. Estill fell to 10-5, 0-1 in the district.

On Saturday Powell traveled to Winchester to play in the Central Bank Martin Luther King Jr. Classic. Powell played another close game on short rest. But the end result was another Pirate win. Powell beat Russell, 76-71.

Powell entered this week with a 13-5 record and was set to host Wolfe County on Monday before traveling to Beattyville for a district game against Lee County on Tuesday. Powell take a 10 day break before hosting Owsley County on Jan. 27