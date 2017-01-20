Amateur Radio Meeting

An amateur radio meeting will be held at the EOC building in Stanton on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be open to the public and everyone, including current ham radio operators in the county, are invited to attend. There will be discussion on the future of ham radio and getting more people interested.

Powell County Health Department Food Handler Classes

The dates for the upcoming food handler classes are: Thursday, Jan. 19; Wednesday, Feb. 22; Thursday, March 30. All classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple St., Stanton. Please check your card and attend before the expiration.

Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow

Join us on Friday, January 27 at 7pm as Robert “Skip” Johnson reads the bewildering tale of the Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow, this is a true Kentucky ghost story. Members of the River City Players will serve light refreshments and accept donations for our “Save the Mack” campaign. The Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow reading will take place at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court and the doors will be open at 6:30 pm.

American Legion Post #305 Meetings

The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class

Community Yoga classes offered at the Clay City Elementary Cafeteria. Tuesday’s at 6:00PM is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and a bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team are now accepting applications for new teammembers. Must be honest, hard working, and dedicated to wanting to make new friends and help build a stronger community. Call today and ask for Mike Sparks, 606-481-0609 or Lisa Johnson at 606-668-3681.

AmVets Meeting

AmVets Post 67, Clay City, monthly meeting, the first Sunday every month at 2 p.m. Bingo every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Vets Benefits

A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting

The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce

The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.

Narconon

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk.

Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state.

Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body

For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The program will take place at the Knox County Extension Office, located at 215 Treuhaft Blvd., Suite #7, Barbourville, KY 40906 on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 5:00pm-6:30pm. To register for this program, please call (606) 546-3447.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Early Stage

This program will help participants understand the common symptoms and behaviors seen in early stage Alzheimer’s and how to address them. Additionally, caregivers will learn about what lies ahead legally and financially, the importance of early planning, and how to build an effective care team. This program, will take place February 1st at the Alzheimer’s Association basement conference room located at 2808 Palumbo Drive, Lexington, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. This program was created especially for family caregivers, so please no professionals.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Middle Stages

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join us and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. This program will take place on February 8th from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association’s basement conference room located at 2808 Palumbo Drive. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Registration is required. This program was created especially for family caregivers, so please no professionals.