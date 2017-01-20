Donna Sue Baker, 59, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at her home. She was born January 11, 1957 in Powell County to the late John Watkins and Pearl Holder Bellamy.

Survivors include, daughters, Brenda Watkins and Dusty King; sister, Brenda Nolasco; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Services were held Friday, January 13, 1:00PM by Rev. Stephen Donithan. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Luis Nolasco, Dylan Watkins, Ronnie Tharp, Danny Watkins Robert Knox, and James Knox. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Lynn Hatton Barnett, 52, wife of Larry Barnett, died January 9, 2017. She was born July 1, 1964 to the late Rodney and Mary Hatton.

Survivors include, husband, Larry Barnett; sons, Dustin (Jessica) Barnett and Ryan (Tammy) Barnett, both of Stanton; three granddaughters, Kyleigh, Hailey, and MacKenze Barnett, of Stanton, sisters, Janice (Charles) Johnson of Beatyville, Leona (Hershel) Strange of Stanton, sister-in law, Phyllis Lilly of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Morgan, Floyd, and Larry Hatton, and stepfather Donald Carver.

Services were held Wednesday, January 11, 2:00 p.m. at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Willard Estep. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Mike Meadows, David Marcum, Tony Johnson, James Back, Benjamin Barnett, and Carl Rogers. Honorary pallbearer serving, Willie Rogers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Louise Townsend, 87, widow of Dorvan Townsend, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Stanton Nursing Center.

Born in Zoe, KY she was the daughter of the late Lesley Jones and the late Jocie Johnson Jones.

Louise was a homemaker and excellent quilt maker. She had attended Middle Fork Church of God and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Ralph Higgins, III and Autumn (Stephen) Phelps of Lexington; one great grandchild, Amelia Phelps and one sister, Dolly Derickson of Altamonte Springs, FL.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Harold Wayne Townsend; by her daughter, Carol Higgins Miller; six brothers, Thomas Ollie Jones, Ralph Jones, Ruthford “Bud” Jones, Harrison Jones, Ova Jones and Dale Jones; by three sisters: Virginia Poore, Ruth “Janie” Michaels and Lorene “Pean” Elkins.

Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Brad Epperson, were held Saturday, January 14 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Rogers Chapel Cemetery with Ralph Higgins III, Larry Epperson, Brinton Epperson, Eric Ginter, David Matthews and Ralph Higgins II serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Sheridan "Junior" Hall, Shelia Gray, Kay Epperson, Vanessa "Poodle" Matthews, the staff of Hospice East and the staff of Stanton Nursing Center.