Powell County is known to be the home of many scenic natural wonders, the Red River Gorge, Natural Bridge and a host of other great outdoor adventures. One of those activities include hunting and Powell County has long since been the home of Scott Archery, now owned by The Outdoor Group, LLC.

The Outdoor Group, LLC (TOG) is the parent company of Scott Archery, Custom Bow Equipment, Winner’s Choice Bow Strings, Slick Trick and Solid Broadhead Companies and has been in business for over 30 years. TOG released the following statement to The Times:

The Outdoor Group, LLC (TOG), the parent company of Scott Archery, Custom Bow Equipment, Winner’s Choice Bow Strings, Slick Trick and Solid Broadhead companies, is excited to announce an expansion and consolidation project. Currently, these five companies are manufacturing in two separate facilities within Powell County. The project will enable TOG to consolidate all operations into one facility and also provide the opportunity for future planned expansions.

TOG worked closely with the Powell County Industrial Development Authority and Local and State Government officials to complete the project. James Anderson, Powell County Judge/Executive, was quoted “I am excited about The Outdoor Group’s growth and success in Powell County since purchasing Scott Archery in 2012. Their expansion in our community is a great step forward in terms of our residents not having to leave the community to find work. The leadership team of the Outdoor Group choosing to grow and expand their Kentucky business in Powell County as opposed to them moving to one of the larger counties adjacent to us is energizing and uplifting. I especially appreciate the work of Craig Dawson and the Powell County Industrial Authority in helping ensure this company had the necessary tools to be able to grow and expand its business in Powell County. Expansion and job retention within existing companies like The Outdoor Group is an important part of economic development and growth. I think this shows that we are moving in the right direction in terms of rebuilding our economy and creating more job opportunities at home. As County Judge-Executive, I will continue to work aggressively alongside the Industrial Authority to ensure that this business has every opportunity possible to grow and flourish in our community”.

Brian Hilander, Director of Manufacturing at TOG, was quoted “I’m extremely excited about staying in Powell County where Scott Archery was founded over 30 years ago. The Outdoor Group delivers the products that create the ultimate outdoor experience for our customers. Much of that work is being done here in Powell County, with Kentucky Pride going into each product,” “I would like to personally thank Craig Dawson, Judge Anderson, and Vaulty Tyree for their invaluable efforts with this project. The team at TOG, including David Gillispie and Eric Griggs were instrumental in making the best decision for our organization – and for our Powell County employees.”

The project will be complete in Spring 2017 and will be located at the old Stantek building in Stanton.