The Powell County Board of Education met Monday evening for their first regular meeting of the year, and despite some tense moments, all items on the agenda were covered.

Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson was in attendance and signed a proclamation declaring January School Board Recognition Month. The proclamation states: “Therefore, I, James Anderson, Powell County Judge Executive, do hereby join my counterparts across the state by declaring January 2017 as School Board Recognition Month. I urge all citizens to join me in acknowledging the contributions of members of the Powell County Board of Education.”

Board members also received a certificate of recognition from the Kentucky School Board Association honoring them for all they do on behalf of the students in their district.

“Too often people don’t realize what all is involved and what goes into the process of being a board member,” Tate said. “I want to personally thank you all for the work we’ve done over the past years and also as we move forward the work we will continue to do in the future.

Tate thanked the board members for everything that they do for the children of Powell County. “You do it for all the right reasons; the kids come first.”

With the new year some changes have been made to the Board. New members John Barker and John Brewer were welcomed and the board made their selections for the 2017 board positions.

Mendel Tipton was selected as Board Chairperson, Kimberly Hall will serve as the Board Vice-Chairperson, Ann Bishop will serve as Board Treasurer and Julie Clark will still serve as Board Secretary.

