The 2017 portion of the high school basketball season got off to a slow and cold start. Last week’s snow and bitter cold cancelled a few games. The Powell County teams were no exception, as both the boys and girls teams had games called off. But the Lady Pirates did manage to get a game in. That was a border showdown with Menifee County last Monday night.

For a short while Powell’s shooting was pretty cold too. That helped Menifee fight off the Lady Pirates and pull off a 67-46 victory in Stanton.

The Lady Wildcats got off to a good start, scoring nine points quickly. Junior Mara Walker, a 5’10” impact player, Junior Mara Walker got Menifee Co. off to a good start, led the visitors to a seven point advantage at the end of the first quarter, 19-12.

Powell’s 5’8’ eighth grader, Macey Howell, kept the pace scoring eight points for the Lady Pirates in the first quarter. Both the scoring leaders cooled off in the second quarter, with Walker scoring three and Howell picking up four. The only other Lady Pirate to score in that period was Sierra McKinney with two points. The remaining Lady Wildcats picked up the slack, while Powell was cold from the field. Powell faced a 14 point deficit by the half, 32-18.

The third quarter was better for Powell as they outscored Menifee 11-10 to stay within striking distance. The Lady Pirates closed the gap to 44-34 on a three point play by Alisha Elam.

But Menifee’s Walker stuck again for the Lady Wildcats, nailing a three-pointer to answer Elam’s efforts. Lindsey Willoughby came back with a trey for Powell, but the Lady Wildcats outscored Powell 10-2 over the next two minutes to put the game out of reach.

When the final horn sounded, Menifee picked up the win. Howell led the Lady Pirates with 25 points and was the only Powell player in double digits. Walker led Menifee with 21. Emma Hacker poured in 20 and Kelsey Evans scored 13 points.

Powell started this week by hosting Harrison County this past Monday. But the big test will come on Friday night when they host Estill County, their district rival, in a boy’s/girl’s varsity doubleheader. Powel will take to their home floor again on Saturday when they host Frankfort.

MC 19 13 10 25 67

PC 12 6 11 17 46

MC: Evans 13, Johnson 8, Hacker 20, Walker 21, Bean 2, Woodard 3

PC: King 2, Elam 6, Howell 25, Brown 5, Lewis 6