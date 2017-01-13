Julie Clark, 49, of Winchester, wife of Kevin Clark, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was a housewife and a volunteer at the Beacon Homeless Shelter.

She is survived by her father, Fred Combs, and stepmother, Sue Combs; her husband Kevin Clark of Winchester; son, Matthew Clark of Denver, Colorado; three daughters, Amber Clark of Clay City, Emma Byrd of Winchester, Lillian Byrd of Winchester; grandchild, Rylan Samuels; brother, John Combs of Winchester; sister, Heather Combs of Winchester; niece, Alexis Flack; nephew’s, Billy Foley, Matt Foley and great niece Braylee Allen.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Harn officiating. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jeremiah Cockerham, 35 of Dayton, OH died Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was a logger.

He is survived by his mother Kay Cockerham and stepfather Jerry Fisher of Menifee County; son, Jeremiah Jacob Cockerham; daughter, Latosha Cockerham; stepdaughter, Haley Wells; two brothers, Samuel Cockerham and Chris Cockerham. He was preceded in death by his father George Cockerham and a sister Georgetta Cockerham.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Fawns officiating. Burial followed in the Turner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Samuel Cockerham, Chris Cockerham, Earl Cockerham, Danny Prater, Jerry McPherson and Marty McPherson. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Elgan Thomas Evans Sr, 70 of Tug Branch Road, Clay City, KY died at his home Sunday January 01, 2017 after a long illness. He was born in Winchester, KY of the late Prewitt Evans and the late Stella Ford Evans. He served in the United States Army Reserves, was a Kentucky Colonel, retired from Lexmark International, and was an active member of the Epperson First Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years Pam Evans of Clay City, a Father-in-Law Owen Hall, a daughter Shari Reynolds of Winchester, KY, a son Tom Evans Jr of Fayetteville, NC, a daughter Crystal Evans Perry (Josh Perry) of Clay City, KY, a brother Russell Evans (Charlotte Evans) of Danville, KY, a sister Janice Morgan (Kelly Morgan) of Winchester, KY, 3 grandchildren Kellee Turner (Jackie Turner II), Noah and Emma Perry and 3 great grandchildren Raelynn, Kyleigh and Stevie Turner. He was preceded in death by a sister Billie Jo (Jodie) Lingren of Winchester, KY.

A memorial service was held Thursday, January 5, at Epperson First Church of God by Rev. Chris Williams and Rev. Tom Ford. A private graveside service was held for the family and a few close friends. Honorary pallbearers were, Gary Hall, Rondal Clemons, Darhyl Combs, Jerry Creech, Al Schooler, Linville Frye, Wayne Estes and Carl McKinney. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice East 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Frances Marie McPherson, 84, Harrodsburg, KY, widow of Durward McPherson, died Friday at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center. Born December 20,1932, in Powell County, KY. She retired as a Line Worker for Whirlpool Corporation in Danville.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Pam Shultz; and five sons: John McPherson, Mark McPherson, , Chad McPherson Donald McPherson, all of Harrodsburg and David McPherson of Crab Orchard, KY; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the last of seven children. Graveside services were held Monday, January 9 at the Eaton Cemetery, Clay City, KY 40312.

David Wayne Hollon, 53, died Thursday, January 5, 2017. He was born April 20, 1963 to the late Bedford and Inez Puckett Holland.

Survivors include, son, Joshua Holland, Lawrenceburg; daughter, Dosha (Frank) Flowers, Lawrenceburg; brothers, Mike Holland, Ashland City, TN, Bedford Holland Jr., Ashland City, TN, and Jack Holland, Middletown, OH; half-brother, Stanley Fortner, Beattyville; half-sisters, Shirley Bennett and Margaret Reece, both of Ashland City, TN; grandchildren, Ross Poe, Ryan Poe, Keagen Holland, Kadie Holland, Skyler Holland, and Shayla Holland.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Max and Anthony Molihan. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Davis & Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 212, Stanton, KY 40380. www.ddfh.net

Beulah Francis Lowe Pelfrey, 90, widow of Lawrence Edward Pelfrey, died January 5, 2017 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born on April 10, 1926 in Tinsen, China she was the daughter of the late Obe Lowe. Beulah Pelfrey was a homemaker, loving mother and a member of Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her stepbrother, Danny Billings.

Beulah Pelfrey is survived by two sons, Howard Wayne (Betty) Pelfrey and Jerry Ellis (Cathy) Pelfrey of Stanton; two daughters, Wanda (Phillip) Clark and Teresa Bowen of Stanton; 11 grandchildren, Warren Cole Meadows, Jr., Travis Wayne (Jacqueline) Meadows, Nelson Craig Bowen, Tiffany Dawn (Adam) Embry, Melissa Kaye Pelfrey, Joshua Miles Pelfrey, Stephen Wayne Pelfrey, Douglas (Missy) Pelfrey, Kevin (Amanda) Pelfrey, Phillip Arthur (Julie) Clark, Jr. and James Edward (Chelsea) Clark; seven great grandchildren; four half sisters, Shirley Lowe, Nancy Cox, Connie Gardener and Glenda (Gary) Lacy and one stepsister, Mary Jane Barnes.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Willard Estep were held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Warren Cole Meadows, Jr., Travis Wayne Meadows, Nelson Craig Bowen, Joshua Miles Pelfrey, Stephen Wayne Pelfrey, Douglas Pelfrey, Kevin Pelfrey, Phillip Arthur Clark, Jr. and James Edward Clark serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Tiffany Dawn Embry, Melissa Kaye Pelfrey and the staff of Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Lawrence B. Rogers, 86, of East College Avenue, Stanton, KY died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at The Breckinridge assisted living facility in Lexington, KY surrounded by his children. Lawrence was born in Montgomery County, KY to George M. and Maggie (Magdalene) Profitt Rogers on December 29, 1930. He was the 10th of 11 children. Lawrence was married to Lois Jean Bowen on December 14, 1956. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Lois Jean Rogers, parents, George M. and Maggie Rogers, brothers Isaac in WWII and Jesse and sisters Pearl, Sylvia, and Loreba.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Janice Hall, Stanton, KY, Wilma (Jon) Skidmore, Stanton, KY, and Annita (Mark) Rucker, Lexington, KY. Three grandchildren, Shelley (Greg) Bates, Nashville, TN, Whitney Hall, Nashville, TN, and Jonathan Skidmore, Stanton, KY and two step-grandchildren, Mason and Abby Rucker, Lexington, KY. Other surviving relatives include two brothers, George (Deloris) Rogers and Oliver (Norma) Rogers, two sisters, Reniva Riessinger and Dorma (Gene) Rainey.

Lawrence graduated from Camargo High School and Morehead State University. He spent a few years in the logging and farming business and also the farm supply business with his brother Jesse. In 1966, Lawrence opened Rogers Hardware & Building Supply in Stanton, KY. This was the first lumber and building supply serving the area and just recently celebrated 50 years of service. In 1969, Lawrence opened the first Concrete Mobile Service in Powell County which he owned and operated for 24 years. In 1984, Lawrence joined a partnership to open A&R Dodge. Purchasing the dealership two years later, he owned and operated LR Dodge for the next 14 years. Lawrence was member and a Deacon of Cat Creek Church of Christ, a lifetime member of the Powell County Lions Club, past Director of Powell County (Whitaker) Bank, and past member of the Powell County Planning & Zoning Committee and the Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Dwaine Meadows were held Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Stanton, KY. Interment was in the Stanton Cemetery with Jon Skidmore, Jonathan Skidmore, Barton Rogers, Russell Rogers, Mark Rucker and Jeffrey Mark Bowen serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Arlis Martin, Sherman Roberts, Billy Joe Martin, Lowell Briscoe, Alton Hughes, Teddy Hughes, Walter “Bud” Parks, Jerry Hall, Jim Dennis, Claude Newby, J.M. Smallwood, Cebert Gilbert, Millard Skidmore, Bascum Slemp, Donald Morton, Jerry Morton, Equillis King, Charles Smallwood, Talmadge and Mariam Smallwood, Bonnie F. Bowen, the Cat Creek Church of Christ congregation and employees of Rogers Hardware. Memorial donations can be made to the Cat Creek Church of Christ or Hospice East. Arrangements are by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

William “Bill” Spencer, 88, widower of Charlotte “Peggy” Spencer, died January 3, 2017 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born in Wolfe County he was the son of the late William H. and Lillian Wolfe Spencer, a veteran of the Navy and a member of Bowen First Church of God. He received his Bachelors Degree of Science and Commerce from the University of Kentucky in 1954. Bill Spencer was a former Fish and Wildlife Officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the baseball coach and business teacher at Powell County High School for 12 years and the former owner of Spencer Trucking. He was a 50 year Mason in Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 and Right Angle Masonic Lodge No. 233 and the High Priest of Red River Royal Arch Chapter 171 for seven years.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by three sisters: Alene King, Ann Tracy and Helen Spencer. He is survived by his son, Greg Spencer; three grandchildren: Ashley Spencer, Matthew Spencer and Christopher Spencer and by one sister, Sandy (Darrell) Houston. Masonic Rites were conducted Thursday evening.

Funeral services were officiated by John Combs, Chester Crabtree and Hondo Hearne Friday, January 6, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Stanton Cemetery with Billy Joe Bush, H. K. Cunningham, John Combs, Chuck Cornett, Terry Carpenter, Matthew Spencer and Chris Spencer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Dick Fain, Charlie Fletcher, Butch Bloom, Paul Ramsey, Sharon Ramsey, Billy Joe Martin, Bezel Hall, Dr. Charles Noss, Chester Crabtree, Matt Reed, Bonnie Reed, Nellie Anderson, Dwaine Anderson, Kent Watkins, David Bowen, Virgil Faulkner, Bibb Tracy, Steve Tracy, Kenny Profitt, Warren Bowman, Eva Mae White, Buck Bush, Dennis Brooks, Rondal Davis, Henry Ware, Steve Kotulous, Hope Carlton, Danny Martin, Randy Spencer, Phillip Spencer, Dale Corey, Anita Oldham, Paul “Pooge” White, Hondo Hearne, Roslyn Lacy, Walter Lacy, Dee Dotson, David Fraley, Gary Chenault, Eric Chenault, Betty Craft, Nora Spencer, Peggy Lou Chenault, Harvey Chenault, Libby Woods, Sandy Woods, Drivers and Mechanics of Spencer Trucking and Members of the Powell County Pirates Baseball Teams from 1965-1973. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

John D. Strange, 78, of Hill Top Road in Clay City died at his residence Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was a retired construction worker.

He is survived by one son, John Randall Strange of Clay City; daughter, Debbie Hutchinson and husband Wayne of Waco; three grandchildren; two brother’s, Marvin Strange of Richmond, Paul Strange of Somerset; four sisters, Anna Slemp of Jeffersonville, Phylis Holder, Henrietta Watkins and Sylvia Strange.

Graveside services were held Monday, January 2, 2017 at the West Bend Cemetery with Bro. Jessie Rogers officiating. Pallbearers were Greg Strange, Maynard Watkins, Paul Strange and Marvin Strange. Honorary Pallbearer Bill Ginter. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Robert L. Taulbee, 73, widower of Wanda Faye Taulbee, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born October 23, 1943 to the late Robert Lee and Rose Miller Taulbee.

Survivors include, daughters, Lora Hale, Clay City, Wynemia Hall, Cumberland, Shasta Blevins, Clay City, and Tina Sparks, Clay City; son, Dennis Bentley, Virginia; grandchildren, Seth Dylan Nester, Camara Nester, Jamie Leahann Mow, Dennis Bentley Jr., Jordan Taulbee, Matthew Taulbee, Jacob Taulbee, Wynemia Hale, Robin Hale, Larry Hale, Robert Hale, Angie Hale, Cory Hale, Daniel Sparks, James Sparks, and Amanda Gernert; great-grandchildren, Brianna Hale, Roja Hale, Lora Shortridge, Donovan Hale, Dalton Hale, Dylan Hale, Devin Hale, Dustin Hale, Joe Hale, Allison Hale, Douglas Hale, Reece Centers, Kaitlyn Hall, Roger Hale, Robert Hale Jr., Sheena Faye Smith, Randy Smith, Kyia Bently, Lisa Bently, Quintion Bently, Tyler Hale, and Mandie; brother, Patrick Taulbee; sisters, Patsy Brown, Sue Sturgill, Dorothy Taulbee, and Mary Ruth Dunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Bendy Dunn, Janette Taulbee; brothers, Billy Joe Taulbee, Ed Taulbee, and Jimmy Taulbee.

Services were held Wednesday, January 4, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Sam Patrick. Burial was in Family Cemetery, Frames Branch Road, Clay City. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Robert Weir, 37, of Irvine died Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his parents, Scott Weir, of Irvine, and Edna Anderson of Lancaster; his wife, Jeana Weir, of Irvine; son, Robert Weir Jr., of Irvine; granddaughter, Honey Ray Abrams of Richmond; two brothers, Scott Weir of Richmond, Michael Weir of Irvine; and a sister, Monica Weir of Irvine.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Alexander officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.