The Pirates really know how to celebrate the holidays.

The 10th Annual Red River Classic gave Powell a chance to show off some more improvement and some good basketball action. The Pirates won two of three games in the classic and picked up their eleventh win of the season. A possible record for the program as many thought it would be rebuilding.

Powell opened the tournament by playing Nicholas County last Wednesday evening in the final game of the first round. The Pirates used some hustle to open up a close game early to take a commanding 43-32 halftime lead. The Bluejackets fought back taking advantage of some Pirate miscues in the second half. Then the Pirates kicked their game up a notch, in fact hitting on just about all cylinders.

That effort was too much for the Bluejackets. Behind a fourth quarter blitz, the Pirates rolled on to the 81-69 win. Max Hernandez played very well, pouring in 25 points and picking up 15 rebounds. Austin Napier tossed in 17 and Levi Bloom chipped in 10 points in the victory.

Powell took to the home floor last Thursday to play a quick and tall Boone County squad in the semi finals. It would be the best game of the tournament. The Pirates and Rebels acted more like prizefighters in a championship match. Neither team could seem to get a big enough advantage to put the game away. There were 25 lead changes or ties in the first half alone. Boone held a slim 39-36 lead at the half.

Powell went to a stingy zone defense in the second half, following a quick layup by Austin Napier and a three point shot by Levi Bloom. Powell regained the lead, 41-39. But Boone continued to match Powell’s efforts. Powell held on to enter the final frame leading 52-48.

Continuing the prizefighter theme, both teams battled hard in the fourth quarter, like the final minute go a boxing match. Powell went cold and Boone took advantage, tying the game 57-57 with 3:13 to play. Both teams gained possession and tried to run the clock down. First Powell, before missing the front end go a bonus free throw. The Boone tried it and turned the ball over.

Powell got the ball and worked the clock again. This rime Trevor Marcum was fouled with :07 to play. He connected on the first charity toss, but missed the second. Boone rebounded but their quick baseline shot missed and Powell held on for a thrilling 58-57 win.

The Pirates were led by Napier with 19 points and Hernandez with 14. Trevor Marcum led the Pirates with nine boards.

The Pirates then met up with Henderson County in the championship game last Friday. The Colonels looked impressive throughout the tourney. Their size and speed, along with some delay three point shooting, gave them the advantage entering the contest.

That size, speed and a couple of early blocked shots by the Colonels seemed to intimidate the Pirates inside game. Rushed shots, some sloppy passes and a sluggish start on both offense and defense, helped Powell to find behind 14-5.

Maybe the effects of playing seven games in ten days caught up with the Pirates. Despite that, the home team began to settle down. They trailed 23-13 at the half and fell behind 40-24 entering the fourth quarter. Coach David Fraley’s utilizing a combination of fresh legs off the bench and the starters who were beginning to heat up, Powell mounted a colossal comeback tempt in the final period. Trailing 42-24 early in the quarter, Powell fought back hard. Napier got the hot hand , while Drew Ginter started to challenge the Colonels inside scoring six quick points.

Powell pulled to within 10 points (47-37) with just under two minutes to go. Henderson tried to take the air out of the ball, but Powell picked up some loose balls and steals to up the tempo as the clock became a factor. A couple quick baskets by Napier late made it a 47-44 game with under 30 seconds to play. But Henderson held on to win 49-44.

Powell was led by Napier with 24 points. He hit three of six three point attempts and was 9-of-18 from the field. Max Hernandez picked up 14 rebounds in the game.

Powell improved to 11-4 on the season. It is the first time the Pirates have picked up that many wins before the new year in any season on record at the KHSAA website. Those records go back to the 1997-98 season.

The Pirates will hit the road this week to start the second half of the season. On Thursday (tonight) they travel to Jackson City and them head to Perry Central next Tuesday. Powell will be back home on Jan. 13 in a girls/boys district doubleheader with district rival, Estill County.