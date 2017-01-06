Gregory Ashley, 56, of Boaz, AL, husband of Carol Ann Daniel Ashley, died Thursday, December 23, 2016 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1960 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Paul Gene and Nellie Faye Elam Ashley. He was a Marine Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Carol Ashley; Brother, Robert Cloud III; Sisters, Carolyn Lagutap, Sandra Territo, and Mary Elizabeth Gurly; Half-sisters, Tammy, Carmen, and Brenda.

Services were held Tuesday, December 27 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Wilford Dale Helton. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with military honors. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Jeannette Maria Plante Bingham, 74, of Corbin, Ky, wife of Gary G. Bingham of fifty five years, died at Rockcastle Pulmonary Care Center Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Born May 14, 1942, in Coventry, Rhode Island to the late William and Maria Peltier Plante. She was a member of Steeles Chapel Christian Church, a loving worker with the children’s worship programs for many years, and also loved working in jewelry. She was a homemaker. She was an active member and Chaplain of the D.A.V.A. Unit 158 of Keavy, Ky. Jeannette selflessly took care of many family and friends who have preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by; Son-in-law, Michael Burton, Grand-daughter, Amanda Bingham, and Great-Grandson, Stephen Harry.

She is survived by; Husband, Gary Bingham, of Corbin, Ky, Daughter, Patricia Burton, of Stanton, Ky, Son, William Ora Bingham and Deborah Bingham of Port Charlotte, Florida, Brother, Raymond Plante, of Coventry, R.I., Sisters, Georgiana Rita Leroux and Claudette Baughan all of Coventry, R.I., Lorraine Mercier Husband Danny of Hope, R.I., and Claire De Cesare of West Warwick, R.I., Grand-daughters, Tiffany Burton, of Stanton, Ky, Christena Hurst and Husband Johnny and Great-Grandchildren, Morgan and Derrick Hurst all of Alabama, Special Niece, Melissa Brimm and Husband Kenneth Great Nieces, Allison and Lindsey Brimm all of Corbin, Ky, and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

Funeral service were held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Steeles Chapel Christian Church with Brother Andrew Darden, Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton, and Brother George Bates officiating. Burial followed in the Worley Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Hope House of Lexington, Ky, St. Jude Children Hospital, Memphis, Tn., and Steeles Chapel Christian Church. www.oneil.fh.com

Jeannetta Faye “Sissy” Farthing, 80, widow of Hobert Duane Farthing, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born November 7, 1936 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Charles and Lillian Tipton Bach.

Survivors include, daughter, Sue (Jerald) Faulkner; grandchildren, Brent (Amy Jo) Faulkner, Melanie (Mike) Butler, and LeeAnna (Greg) Hageman; great-grandchildren, Justin (Kisha) Faulkner, Tyler Treadway, Hannah Faulkner, Jacob Butler, Hayley Butler, Jackson Hageman, and Avery Hageman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Emanuel Bach.

Services were held Wednesday, December 28 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Raymond Tipton. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brent Faulkner, Justin Faulkner, Tyler Treadway, Mike Butler, Greg Hageman, Jacob Butler, Courtland Watson, and Chandler Watson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serinv, Troy Brooks, Hazel Scott, and the staff at Ertel Medicine and Pediatrics. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Reed Sparks, 63, died Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home. She was born September 5, 1952 to the late Bro. Eugene Reed and Shirley Benningfield Reed.

Survivors include, husband, Bobby Sparks; mother, Shirley Reed; sons, Sherdon Townsend and Roger (Michelle) Townsend; step-son, Chris Sparks; grandchildren, Aaron and Ashlee Townsend.

Services were held Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Benny Sparks, Donnie Catron, John Hall, Gary Wayne Reed, Wesley Reed, Bernard Benningfield Jr., Doug Shepherd, and James Troxell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Pam Crowe, Freda Roberts, and Charlie Hollon. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Danny Strange, 51, of Clay City died Monday, December 26, 2016 at his residence.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Crowe, of Clay City; his wife, Angela Strange, of Clay City; two sons Daniel Strange of Clay City, Thomas Strange of Mt. Sterling; two step sons, Donald Hale and his wife Sandy of Mt. Sterling, James Hale of Mt. Sterling; one step daughter, Patricia Rowe and husband Jerry of Mt. Sterling; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Ricky Strange and wife Peggy of Clay City, Roger Strange of Clay City, Earl Strange of Clay City; and a sister, Angela Meadows and husband Clifford of Somerset. He was preceded in death by his father Glendon Strange, his grandmother Ethel Vancleve and Grandfather Bruce Hale.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at The Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Young officiating. Burial followed in the Elkins Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bobby Barnes, Cody Sparks, Darrell Hale, LiL Ricky Strange, Ricky Strange and Ronnie Meadows. Honorary Pallbearers were Thomas Strange, James Hale, James Tincher, Clifford Meadow, Roger Crowe, Christopher Crowe, Earl Ray Strange and Donald Hale. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jerry Taulbee, 78, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He retired from Oliver Trucking Company and member of the Trinity Church of God. He is survived by his wife Janice Taulbee of Winchester, two daughters Darlene Bosley and her husband Charles of Winchester, Stephanie Bates of Winchester, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother Ed Taulbee of Arizona and a sister Sarah Bell Taulbee of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Leonia Taulbee, a son Jerry Scott Taulbee and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Trinity Church of God in Winchester with Bro. Billy Keller officiating. Burial followed in the Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Larry Townsend, 67, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at his home. He was born July 21, 1949 to the late Robert and Ina Sexton Townsend. He was an employee of Townsend Tree Service.

Survivors include, wife, Della Louise Chaney Townend; sisters, Eva Faye (Jim) Owens, Pamela (Rick) Dunn, Vickie (Gerald) Chambers, Glenda (Buddy) Lane, and Linda Stidman; brothers, Orville Townsend, David (Jean) Townsend, and Jackie Townsend; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services were held Tuesday, January 3, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial was in West Bend Cemetery with Eddie Chaney, Lonnie Crabtree, Bobby Rogers, Toby Royce, Jason Chaney, and Gene Chaney serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Darrell Wasson, Ricky Wasson, Gus Pence, James Thacker, nieces, nephews, friends at Townsend Tree Service and friends at BP Station. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net