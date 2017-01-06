Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will return to Blue Isle on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:30 AM for the monthly meeting and lunch. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch!

American Legion Post #305 Meetings

The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class

Community Yoga classes offered at the Clay City Elementary Cafeteria. Tuesday’s at 6:00 p.m. is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and a bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team are now accepting applications for new teammembers. Must be honest, hard working, and dedicated to wanting to make new friends and help build a stronger community. Call today and ask for Mike Sparks, 606-481-0609 or Lisa Johnson at 606-668-3681.

AmVets Meeting

AmVets Post 67, Clay City, monthly meeting, the first Sunday every month at 2 p.m. Bingo every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Vets Benefits

A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting

The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce

The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.

Narconon

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk.

Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state.

Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Community Event?

Call or email your community events to The Times. By phone, 663-5540 or by email at cctimesnews@bellsouth.net