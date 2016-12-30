By JOSIE WATSON

Times Staffwriter

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Powell County Emergency Food Bank handed out 268 baskets of food to people in the community. Each basket contained approximately 20 pounds of food and included some of the necessary items to have a Christmas dinner. Ham, potatoes, eggs, bread, and even dessert were just a few of the items in the basket.

The Christmas spirit was alive and well during the event, not only with the volunteers, but in the community as well. An anonymous donor had donated enough money to allow for the food bank to purchase a ham for each of the baskets. It wasn’t just monetary donations that made a difference though. Neighbors of the food bank opened their driveways to attendees who had no place to park after two parking lots were filled. Ms. Rose, a volunteer at the food bank, said, “This community is very giving.”

This years event was not only a community effort though, but a spiritual effort. According to Ms. Rose, “God’s working in here.”, she went on to say, “We thought it would be nice to include a canned fruit of sorts in the baskets, so we added up what we had in the bank already and the total was 193. We needed 300 so we decided not to include it. On Wednesday, one of the volunteers was looking through the back and said “Hey, won’t these pears work?”. Sure enough, there was a stack of cases of canned pears in the corner that we had missed. The total of canned fruit was now a little over 300. It was a miracle from God.”

Volunteers at Fridays event even greeted those waiting in line with Christmas carols. Adults and children alike joined in, with some of the little kids jumping right in with the carolers. “This was the first year we did caroling. We wanted it to be festive, but still have the true meaning of Christmas.”, says Ms. Rose.