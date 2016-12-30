Dave Fraley

PCHS Boys Basketball Coach

“We want our team to fight like we are the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s Ark. And brother it’s started to rain.” Anon

The Powell Pirates go into Christmas break with nine wins and three losses. I think this is an acceptable beginning with all the different information related to basketball they have been asked to ingest. I was actually told it is the best start since the 2010 season. We do however have a very challenging schedule ahead as we play several regional contenders both on the road and at home. It is tremendous preparation for the second season which will be here soon.

As we continue to build our program, I am encouraged by the excitement around the program and throughout the county. In the three home games we have had good crowds but I want huge crowds. Basketball season is short and almost half over and with that I ask our fans to make plans and attend those home games. We want the gymnasium bleachers filled with loud Pirate fans. And the price of admission is still a huge bargain.

On December 28, 29, 30 the Red River Classic is being held at Powell County High School with eight teams playing three games each. This is going to be a tremendous three days of basketball. The schedule will be on Facebook and posted at school. The schedule changes as teams win and lose so we ask you to get involved and support this years Red River Classic. Powell County plays Nicholas County on December 28 at 8 P.M. The tournament begins at 2 P.M. on December 28 with Boone County playing Harrison County. We are hoping for a huge turnout for the entire tournament as our sponsors have put a very significant amount of money in this basketball event.

I want to publicly say thank you to our sponsors: Tanner Dodge and Chrysler, Dairy Queen, Whitaker Bank, Red River Ranch and Abner’s Motel. Without these sponsor’s financial involvement and the other activities they do for us there would be no Red River Classic. Please say a thank you to these sponsors when you see them at the tournament.

Developing a team is a process. A process filled with challenges that bring both successes and failures. We understand that and are mentally prepared to work through both. Our total focus is to be tournament ready and to give our fans a team to be proud of.

On a personal note, I am throughly enjoying coaching the Pirates and visiting with old friends who drop by the gym. I hope all our fans are feeling as much excitement as I am.

We hope to see you in our gym every time the doors open. Happy New Year from the coaching staff and the Pirates.