Jeannetta Faye “Sissy” Farthing, 80, widow of Hobert Duane Farthing,died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born November 7, 1936 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Charles and Lillian Tipton Bach. Survivors include, daughter, Sue (Jerald) Faulkner; grandchildren, Brent (Amy Jo) Faulkner, Melanie (Mike) Butler, and LeeAnna (Greg) Hageman; great-grandchildren, Justin (Kisha) Faulkner, Tyler Treadway, Hannah Faulkner, Jacob Butler, Hayley Butler, Jackson Hageman, and Avery Hageman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Emanuel Bach.

Services were held Wednesday, December 28, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Raymond Tipton. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brent Faulkner, Justin Faulkner, Tyler Treadway, Mike Butler, Greg Hageman, Jacob Butler, Courtland Watson, and Chandler Watson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serinv, Troy Brooks, Hazel Scott, and the staff at Ertel Medicine and Pediatrics. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Iris Halsey Hall, 71, a retired Health Unit Coordinator for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington, wife of Bill Hall of Versailles, died Friday, December 23 at Baptist Healthcare in Lexington. Born in Stanton, KY, she was a daughter of the late Isom and Mina Wilson Halsey. Iris was the first “Miss Powell County” in 1958. She attended the Versailles United Methodist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband of 47 years include a son, Shane (Jennifer) Hall of Versailles, three grandchildren, Peyton Hall, Lauren Hall, Jonah Hall, a sister, Joann (Gary) Lake of Stanton, three brothers, Darvel (Clara) Halsey of Florida, Jimmy (Billie) Halsey of Frankfort, and Verlin (Susan) Halsey of Stanton. Funeral services followed visitation at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 28 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating. Committal and interment was at the Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Pallbearers were Nick Grot, Jon Lake, Chip Southworth, Brandon McCoy, Ben Southworth, and Lucas Southworth. Contributions in memory of Iris Hall are encouraged to the Versailles United Methodist Church, 110 Court Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Edward M. Stewart, husband of Rosetta Stewart, father of Serena Stewart, Jessica (Derryl) Dreux, Derek Stewart and Traci (Dominic) Norwood and grandfather of Jaiden E. Dreux died recently.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 23, at Westbend Baptist Church, Clay City, KY. Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home, Lexington was in charge of services

Mary Lee Williams, 79, of Nicholasville, KY died December 22, 2016 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. Born in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Alta Mae Todd Alexander. Mary Lee was a homemaker and a member of Powells Valley Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa June Stokley and by her former husband, Elzie Williams, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Michael) Bowen and Shelia (Larry) Moore of Nicholasville; five grandchildren: Micah Bowen, Ryan Stamper, Colt Stamper, Vanessa Williams and Mark Stokley; seven great grandchildren and special nephew, Michael Stamper of Clay City.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton. Burial was in Powells Valley Cemetery in Clay City with Randy Stamper, Ryan Stamper, Colt Stamper, Steven Todd, Boyd Patrick and Mark Stokley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Lowell Briscoe, Sarah Lee Goosey, Shirley Bohrnstedt, Phillip Todd, Alma Rogers, Brenda Kennon, Patty Patrick and Anna Williams. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com