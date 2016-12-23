By MEGAN PARKER

Times Staffwriter

Despite the drizzling rain and winds, hundreds came out and waiting in line for the AmVets Christmas with a Smile event this past Saturday morning.

Christmas with a Smile is held each year by AmVets Post 67 in Clay City, and by donations from local businesses and the community. The event is held to ensure that the children of Powell County have a wonderful Christmas.

Each child who came through the line recieved three new wrapped presents, entered for a chance to win a brand new bicycle and was able to meet the big man himself, Santa.

There were also new and gently used clothing, including coats, available to those who needed them, and used toys for the children.

This year Darrhyl Combs, the commander of the post, was unable to attend due to having major surgery on Friday.

Despite his protests about not being able to attend, that holiday giving spirit was on his side when his surgeon, Dr. Avinash Bhakta, volunteered to take his place.

Dr. Bhakta, a surgeon at UK, along with his wife and son, came down to volunteer in Commander Combs place.