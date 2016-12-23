By JAMES COOK

Sports

It started as an idea. After all, why not host a holiday basketball tournament? For years the Pirates had hit the road in late December. But a decade ago the ideal that became the Red River Classic was born. It started small, but has tuned into a showcase of talent from across the state. And it all converges on Stanton beginning Dec. 28.

The tournament, this year sponsored by Tanner Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Red River Ranch, Whitaker Bank and Dairy Queen, will bring together eight teams from across the Commonwealth. The games should provide the basketball junkie in every fan three days of roundball bliss. If you are looking for a way to keep the holiday season exciting, then you have no excuse.

The tournament starts with a 2 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday, Dec. 28 as the Boone County Rebels take on the Harrison County Thorobreds. Both teams have struggled early, but look to be coming together. They will be followed by the Walton-Verona Bearcats and the Wolfe County Wolves at 4p.m. The bearcats have won six of their first nine games, while the Wolves have opened up with a 2-5 record. But they have tough losses early to regional powers and anone who knows 14th Region basketball knowns that Wolfe County always come ready to play.

The evening games will see a matchup of Colonels. Henderson County from the 2nd region will play Bourbon County. While the Western Kentucky team has opened up rather successfully (5-2), the Central Kentucky has struggled (2-5) but seems to be ready to make a stand. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The first round will be completed when the home team, the Pirates, take to the Bill Orme Court to play Nicholas County. Powell has opened up their season winning six of their first eight games and under the direction of legendary coach David Fraley. The Bluejackets have won five of their first seven games and look to be a good matchup for Powell on paper. But the hardwood is where all the action will take place.

The tournament continues on Thursday, Dec. 29, with the losing teams of game one (Boone-Harrison) and game four (Powell-Nicholas) at 2 p.m. The losing teams of game two (Wolfe-Walton Verona) and game three (Henderson-Bourbon) will play at 4 p.m. The winners of game one and four will take to the court at 6 p.m. and the the winners of game two and three will play at 8 p.m.

The final day of the tournament, Friday, Dec. 30, will begin with the Fifth Place Game at 4 p.m., which will be the winners of the loser bracket games from Thursday. The losing teams of the evening games from Thursday will play in the 4th Place Game at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Championship Game will be played at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30

All of the games will be played at the Rodney T. Clark Gymnasium at the Powell County High School.