James Luther King, 49, of Campton died Sunday, December 11, 2016 at the University of Kentucky. He was a member of the First Church of God in Campton.

He is survived by his mother, Rowena Ledford King; one brother, Clifford King, of Campton; four sisters, Cleta and her husband, James, of Wellington, Missy King of Campton, Sharon King of Wellington and Betty King of Campton. He was preceded in death by his father George King.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Frank Bryant officiating. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery in Tar Ridge. Pallbearers were James Perry, Billy Perry, Brian Perry, Carl Hurt, James Hurt, Danny Wilder and Justin Sherouse. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Chester Parks, 86, of Zoe, Kentucky died at his residence on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Born in Jackson, Kentucky he was the son of the late Andy and Ethel Fox Parks. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and he was a former heavy equipment operator with Codell Construction Company.

Chester Parks was a Shriner and a Mason in Proctor Masonic Lodge No. 213. He is survived by his wife, Jutanna Ingram Parks; two sons, Tim (Jodie) Parks of Indiana and Tim (Melissa) Ritchie of Morehead; two daughters, Larcena Powell and Onesia (Randy) Boyd of Clay City; one sister, Olean (Marvin) White of Indiana along with 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Marion Brewer were held Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held Monday with Masonic Rites.

Burial with military honors was held in Salem Cemetery, Irvine, Kentucky with Johnny Willoughby, Coly Elkins, Dakota Powell, Troy Young, Keith Manning, Kolby Boyd, Nicholas Elkins, Cameron Elkins and Tim Parks serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Donie Banks, Marvin White and Troy Profitt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Chester Parks Burial Fund. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Laura E. Racke, 89, of Bulington, NC, died Monday, December 12, just a few days before her 90th birthday. Laura was born Dec. 18, 1926 to Clyde and Isa Morton in Bowen, Kentucky. As a young teenager, Laura made life’s most important decision as she chose to accept Christ as her Savior and Lord. Her life was a testimony of her faith and trust in God.

Laura married Walter C. Race on July 3, 1943 and lived as a pastor’s wife for a number of years. Walter and Laura were blessed with four children: Nancy Klingler (Larry) of Spokane, WA; Mary Ann Weaver (Joel) of Nairobi, Kenya; James Allen Racke (Shirley) of Burlington, NC. She was preceded in death by Charles David Racke.

In 1978, Walter and Laura moved from Dayton, Ohio where Laura had taught school and earned a BS from Miami University and a masters in guidance and counselling from Wright State University. She was also an active member of Christian Tabernacle. In Burlington, NC, Laura taught at Alamance Christian School in Graham, NC for 13 years. She was also an active member of Beacon Baptist Church. After retiring in 1991, she she enjoyed reading, quilting, cooking, entertaining friends and family. Walter died in 2005 celebrating a marriage of 61 years prior to his death. Laura leaves behind her three children, two sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, one sister, Emily Eberwine; eleven granchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 16 at Beacon Baptist Church in Burlington, NC. Burial was Sunday, Dec. 18 at Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, Kentucky. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Lillie Imogene Strange, 85, of Winchester, Kentucky died at her residence on Thursday, December 15, 2016.

Born in Pilot View, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Carl Garrett and the late Ruby Kincaid Garrett. Lillie Strange was a former employee of Sylvania and she was a member of the Church of The Living God in Winchester.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, Linville Strange and five brothers, Billy Garrett, George Garrett, Ernest Garrett, Edgar Garrett and Bobby Garrett. Lillie Strange is survived by one son, Linville Kevin Strange of Winchester; three daughters, Linda Jean Anderson of Stanton, Vickie Sue Curtis of Pflugerville, TX and Vivion Ann Johnson of Winchester; a half sister, Mary Francis Henry of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Tammy (Donovan) King, Bridget Curtis, Heather (Sean) Hanseler, Brandy Curtis, Daphne (Wesley) Ballard and Clarissa (Brad) Thomas along with eight great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Chris Moon were held Monday, December 19, 2016 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Joshua King, Jacob King, Brad Thomas, Wesley Ballard, Sean Hanseler and Marc Luxemburg serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are family and friends. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Raymond Tharp Jr., 40, son of Raymond and Ruby Tharp, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born July 14, 1976 to Raymond and Ruby Gilbert Tharp.

Survivors include, father, Raymond Tharp; mother, Ruby Tharp; brother, Gary Craig; sister, Jelina Fields; aunts, Polly Short, Rosa Lee Jones, Irene Creed, and JoAnn Dawson; uncle, Junior Tharp; special friend, Gary Rogers; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Georgia Johnson.

Services were held Friday, December 16, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Johnny Hurt. Burial was in Pine Ridge Cemetery with Gary Rogers, Johnny Johnson, Gary Tipton, Archie Utterback, Jesse Rogers, and Johnny Rogers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Beulah “Billie” Ledford Toombs, 92, widow of Ernest Lee Toombs, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born June 21, 1924 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Courtney Coin and Anna Belle McKenzie Ledford. Billie loved to write poetry. In her early years, she loved music and would sing along with songs and if she felt like it, would execute some dance steps. She did beautiful embroidery and love to crochet. She continued to crochet well into her later years. In her 20’s and early 30’s, Billie did a lot of sewing making clothes for her family and useful items for her home. Her neighbors often asked her to make clothes for them. She was a good seamstress. When living on the farm, Billie worked hard putting up food for the winter months. She planted a huge garden and canned and froze lots of fruits and vegetables. She and her husband sold milk and eggs for a little extra cash. And I could never forget the taste of homemade butter with her homemade yeast rolls. In later years, when she moved to the city, she still was willing to work to help support her family. Billie always had a social personality and combining that with her work ethic, she was an excellent waitress at the local steak house.

Survivors include, sons, Walter (Joyce) Toombs and Norman (Linda) Toombs; daughters, Lorraine (Jim) Hurley and Mary Ann (Tim) Burgoyne; brothers, Ira (Judy) Ledford, Gene (Fran) Ledford, and Trulan Ledford; sisters, Ruth Johnson and Dorothy Rose; grandchildren, Cheryl Lummer, Steve Lummer, Melissa Lummer, Scott (Renee) Toombs, Jennifer (Jim) Strawn, Amanda (Matt) Coyle, Katie (Sohail) Salyani, Timothy Jr., (Kristen) Burgoyne, Phillip (Tomoe) Toombs, Eric (Kristina) Toombs; great-grandchildren, Ethan Lummer, Elijah Lummer, Evan Lummer, Corbett Toombs, Cason Toombs, Carmen Coyle, Cyrus Salyani, Maggie Chastang, Jacob Burgoyne, Gabe Toombs, Alexis Toombs, Everett Toombs, Dean Toombs, Reuben Toombs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Courtney and Anna Belle Ledford, husband, Ernest Lee Toombs, son, L. Paul Toombs, brothers, Lawrence Ledford, Carl Ledford, Courtney Ledford Jr., and Truman Ledford, and sisters, Bonnie DeLong and Sylvia Frost. Services were held Sunday, December 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial was in Ledford Cemetery. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Cecil Tucker, 70, Stanton, died Monday, December 12, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born March 20, 1946 in Slade to the late William and Eliza Bryant Tucker. He was a maintenance man at Natural Bridge State Park.

Survivors include, brother, Roger (Betty) Tucker, Stanton; sister, Lorene Helton, Slade; special friends, James, Cynthia, and Daniel McDaniel, Allisha McGlothen ,Steve Ledford, Bill Ashley, Jason and Pam Johnson, Betsy Whitaker, Aliesha Smith, Natasha Petty, Paige White, and Kayla Johnson.

Services were held Saturday, December 17, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Ernie Childers. Burial was in Tin Town Cemetery with Daniel McDaniel, Robert Dunn, Dwight Ledford, Brett Petty, Steven Smith, and Josh Whitaker as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Scott Seitz, Elizabeth Smith, Jason & Pam Johnson, James & Cynthia McDaniel, Betsy Whitaker, Aliesha Smith, Natasha Petty, Paige White, Kayla Johnson, David and Laura Rogers, Bonnie and Ricky Smith, Derick and Maranda Rogers, and all his friends at Slade. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net