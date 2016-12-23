County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) Cost Sharing Program

Applications are now available for the CAIP funds for Powell County farmers. Applications can now be picked up at the Powell County Extension Office and must be postmarked by December 23, 2016. Farmers who are approved, may be eligible for reimbursement of $2,000 cost share funds. This means if you spend $4,000, you would be reimbursed $2,000. This is a 50/50 cost share program with maximum reimbursement of $2,000.

This year farmers are also required to complete a Producer Report and Certification form at the time of submitting an application. You are also required to complete a minimum of one educational component prior to the disbursement of funds related to farm management, production, best management practices or marketing. Examples of types of sessions include workshops, seminars, field days, university sanctioned on-line courses, webinars, etc.

Gatlinburg Fire Donations

Allen Guzman, a 9th grader at PCHS, will be taking donations to be delivered to victims of the Gatlinburg fires. Donations of non-perishable food, clothing, water, Gatorade, and hygiene products would be greatly appreciated. Donations will be accepted for the next few weeks and you can drop them off at the Powell County High school.

American Legion Post #305 Meetings

The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class

Community Yoga classes offered at the Clay City Elementary Cafeteria. Tuesday’s at 6:00PM is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and a bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team is running the snack bar at the AmVets Post #67 in Clay City every Monday night 6-9 p.m. during bingo, as their main fund-raiser to buy and maintain equipment. The team is made up all local volunteers who respond not only to woodland emergencies such as falls in the gorge area, but also to general community needs such as Amber and Golden Alerts. You don’t have to play bingo to enjoy eats & treats from the snack bar, but if you do, you will be helping two charities at once!

AmVets Meeting

AmVets Post 67, Clay City, monthly meeting, the first Sunday every month at 2 p.m. Bingo every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The Powell County Public Library

Powell County Public Library Board Meeting will be held on the third Monday of the month at 4 p.m. in the library. Story Time at the Powell County Public Library is every Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 5 years. We will read stories, do crafts and sometimes a movie.

Vets Benefits

A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Friends of PC Pets Meetings

Friends of Powell County’s Pets hold their monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Powell County Public Library. If you have any questions or you would like to volunteer or foster, please stop by.

Notice of Cancellation

The Second Regular Board Meeting scheduled for Monday, December 26th, has been cancelled. There will not be a second meeting this month. The next Regular Board Meeting will be Monday, January 9, 2017 at Bowen Elementary School in the library.

Thank you and we hope that everyone has a very nice holiday.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting

The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce

The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.

Narconon

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk.

Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your state.

Addiction Screenings: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.